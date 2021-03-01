CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that it has launched Channel Partner Scorecard, a new solution within its Intelligent Local Marketing Platform that evaluates channel partners’ marketing performance and provides rules-based recommendations for optimizing their marketing execution in alignment with national strategy.



It’s often a challenge for corporate marketers and their channel partners to work in harmony when executing marketing campaigns at the local level. Channel Partner Scorecard provides the tools and guidance to align local marketing execution with the corporate strategy. An algorithm analyzes each partner’s marketing behavior and scores their marketing performance based on tactic usage, goal completion, and how it compares to their peers. Each channel partner also receives recommendations for improving their score. This allows channel partners to understand how their marketing performance compares to their peers and what steps they can take to achieve greater return on investment on their marketing investments.

When used at scale across an organization, Channel Partner Scorecard can increase partner engagement, improve overall partner marketing maturity; incentivize ideal local marketing choices, and grant visibility into what works and what doesn’t based on return on investment. Channel Partner Scorecard helps close the marketing-to-sales loop by providing a single platform to view partner marketing goals, campaigns, sales activity, and recommendations.

“Channel Partner Scorecard goes beyond operational reporting to provide channel partners with clear direction on how to improve their marketing performance,” said Richard Mendis, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandMuscle. “The gamification aspect of partners being scored and compared to their peers drives adoption and engagement, and rewards partners who successfully align their local marketing strategy with corporate goals.”

Channel Partner Scorecard gives marketers a clear understanding of how their campaigns are performing at the local level and how they can improve. To learn more about integrating scorecard into your strategy, contact BrandMuscle .

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

Contact: Lori Alba VP of Marketing 216-454-2047