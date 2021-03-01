ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2021 at 18.45 EET



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 99,768 own B shares on 1 March 2021

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2021 transferred altogether 99,768 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2018–2020 and 2019–2020 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 34.1055, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2021. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 3,402,637.52.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 571,314.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plans in stock exchange releases on 2 February 2016 and on 6 February 2019.

