For immediate release

1 March 2021

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

PrimaryBid Offer

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) the Brazil focused gold producer and developer, is pleased to announce a conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid (the “PrimaryBid Offer”) of new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company (“Retail Shares”) at an issue price of £0.75 per Retail Share (the “Issue Price”). The Company is also conducting a placing of new ordinary shares ("the Placing Shares" and together with the Retail Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares") at the Issue Price by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the “Placing”) as announced separately today.

Concurrently with the Placing, Serabi Gold plc will also conduct a placing of warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company (“Warrant Placing” and together with the Placing the “Placings”), conditional, amongst other things, upon shareholder approval and the Placing. Only subscribers for Placing Shares will be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing. Subscribers to the PrimaryBid Offer will not be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing.

Alongside the Placing, and conditional on completion of the Placing, the Company will redeem all of the outstanding convertible loan notes held by Greenstone Resources II LP (“Greenstone”), totalling US$2 million together with accrued interest of US$200,000 and the arrangement fee and other expenses of approximately US$333,000. Greenstone has indicated its intention to subscribe in the Placing for a minimum of 2,414,055 Ordinary Shares and may subscribe for further Placing Shares up to a maximum number of Placing Shares that would result in Greenstone maintaining its current interest in the Company subsequent to the Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer (and which prior to the announcement of the Placing was 25.2% of the issued share capital).

The PrimaryBid Offer is conditional, amongst other things, on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("Admission"). Admission is expected to be take place at 8.00 a.m. on 9 March 2021. The PrimaryBid Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.

The Company will use the funds raised by the Placing to:

part fund the construction of the Coringa Gold Project which, when in full production, is expected to increase current annual production by approximately 100 per cent. to approximately 80 kozpa;

undertake further regional exploration, including up to c. 32,000m of drilling on priority targets during 2021 as part of the Company's longer-term exploration objective of targeting a mineral resource above 3 million ounces of contained gold in aggregate across all of the Company's projects;

redeem the outstanding convertible loan notes held by Greenstone (as noted above); and

repay the remainder of the Equinox debt which as of 31 December 2020 was approximately US$6.6 million including accrued interest.

Any funds raised in the Retail Offer will be allocated towards these purposes and for general working capital. The Company will issue a maximum of 20 million New Ordinary Shares in connection with the Placings.

Details of the PrimaryBid Offer

Members of the public may participate in the PrimaryBid Offer by applying exclusively through the www.PrimaryBid.com platform and the PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The PrimaryBid Offer will be open to retail investors following the release of this announcement. The PrimaryBid Offer will close at the same time as accelerated bookbuild process (the “Bookbuild”) is completed. The PrimaryBid Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the terms of the PrimaryBid Offer which is open to existing shareholders and other investors subscribing via PrimaryBid.com. The Company reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid each also reserve the right to reject any application for subscription under the PrimaryBid Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission is charged to investors on applications to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is vital to note that once an application for Retail Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, an application cannot be withdrawn.

It is a term of the PrimaryBid Offer that the total value of Retail Shares available for subscription at the Issue Price does not exceed €8 million or equivalent. Accordingly, the Company is not required to publish (and has not published) a prospectus in connection with the PrimaryBid Offer as it falls within the exemption set out in section 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

The PrimaryBid Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. In particular, the PrimaryBid Offer is being made only to persons who are, and at the time the Retail Shares are subscribed for, will be outside the United States and subscribing for the Placing Shares in an “offshore transaction” as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S (“Regulation S”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Persons who are resident or otherwise located in the United States will not be eligible to register for participation in the offer through PrimaryBid or subscribe for Retail Shares.

The Retail Shares, when issued, will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will rank pari passu in all respects with the other New Ordinary Shares and the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

The PrimaryBid Offer will be effected using a cash box structure between PrimaryBid, the Company and a wholly owned Jersey subsidiary of the Company.

For further details please refer to the PrimaryBid.com website at www.PrimaryBid.com . The terms and conditions on which the PrimaryBid Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for Retail Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.com.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice. It should be noted that a subscription for Retail Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should consider the risk factors set out on PrimaryBid.com before making a decision to subscribe for Retail Shares. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Retail Shares if they are in any doubt.

For further information, please contact:

Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson (Chief Executive) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Clive Line (Finance Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830





+44 (0)20 7246 6830

PrimaryBid Limited

Charles Spencer / James Deal

+ 44 (0) 203 026 4750

Beaumont Cornish Limited, Nominated Advisor

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

+44 (0)20 7628 3396

