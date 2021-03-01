VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a survey conducted by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, almost three quarters of Canadians have received fraudulent requests and one in three have fallen victim to one or more types of fraud at some point in their lives.
March is Fraud Prevention Month and as British Columbians prepare to file their tax returns, here are three ways they can protect themselves from potential fraud:
To help British Columbians navigate through the tax season safely, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) will be hosting a virtual Fraud Protection session as a free public service to individuals. The session will be delivered by a CPA volunteer on March 24, 2021 at noon. More information can be found on our registration page.
About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.
Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
For media inquiries, contact: Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications 604.488.2647
