Further to its press release of 30 December 2020, Derichebourg announces that its subsidiary Derichebourg Environnement has signed a contract with the shareholders of Ecore for the acquisition of the entire capital of Groupe Ecore Holding (Luxembourg). The transaction will be effective after obtaining authorisation from the competent merger control authorities.
