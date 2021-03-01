BOLLORE SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 393 419,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 28 février 2021 :
|
Total actions émises
|2 946 208 874
|
Total droits de vote
|4 985 155 157
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|4 969 832 319
Le 1er mars 2021
BOLLORÉ SE
Tour Bolloré, 31-32, quai de Dion-Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T +33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric - France - Société européenne au capital de 471 393 419,84 Euros - 055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124
