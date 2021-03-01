Press release

Lesquin, 1st March 2021 17:45hrs

Description of the share buy back programme authorised by the Combined general meeting of 30 July 2020 and implemented by the Board of directors of 1 March 2021

Bigben Interactive announces the implementation of its share buyback programme authorised by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 July 2020. In this respect, the Company has provided an investment services provider, CIC Market Solutions, with a mandate to acquire shares.

1. Legal framework

Pursuant to the provisions of Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Stock Exchange Authority) and EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the aim of this description is to present the purpose and terms of the Company's share buyback programme.

2. Date of the combined general meeting of shareholders that authorised the share buyback programme and date of implementation

The authorisation for the Company to purchase its own shares was granted by the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2020 (fifteenth resolution). It was implemented by the Board of Directors following the meeting of March 1, 2021.

3. Number of shares and percentage of share capital held directly or indirectly

As of February 26, 2021, the number of shares held directly or indirectly was 9,650, representing circa 0.05 % of the share capital.

4. Breakdown of directly held securities by objective

On February 26, 2021, the allocation of shares held was as follows :

- market making for the Company’s shares (liquidity contract): 9,650 shares,

- retention with a view to future delivery in exchange or payment of other shares in connection with possible external growth transactions: 0 shares.

5. Purpose of the new buyback programme

The purpose of the share buyback programme implemented by the Board of Directors on 1 March 2021 would be to enable the Company to purchase its own shares mainly with a view to :

- cancelling them subsequently by reducing the Company's share capital, in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2020 (twenty-fifth resolution),

- animating the market through the intermediary of an investment services provider acting in the name and on behalf of the Company within the framework, in particular, of a liquidity contract that complies with the ethical charter recognised by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The procedures for implementing this target are as follows:

- completion of the share buyback programme by an investment services provider,

- implementation as of 2 March 2021 and for an initial period expiring no later than 30 July 2021, and

- continuation of the liquidity contract.

6. Maximum percentage of capital, maximum number and specifications of securities, maximum purchase price

As at 26 February 2021, the share capital amounted to 39,939,316 euros, divided into 19,969,658 shares.

The buyback programme concerns the shares of the Bigben Interactive Company (ISIN code FR0000074072) admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

The Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2020 set the maximum proportion of capital that the Company may hold at 10% of the number of shares comprising the share capital on the date of completion of the purchases, i.e. a theoretical number of approximately 1,996,965 shares with a maximum amount of purchases not to exceed a total of 10 million euros.

Considering the maximum purchase price set by the General Meeting at 28 euros per share, it is specified that the unit purchase price of the shares may not at any time exceed 2.90 times the price of Nacon shares (ISIN code FR0013482791).

7. Duration of the buyback programme

The duration of the programme has been set at 18 months as from the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2020, i.e. until 29 January 2022.

Next publication:

Q4 2020/21 sales: 26 April 2021

Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange





