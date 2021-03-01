1 March 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 25 February 2021, Oliver Bedford, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 15,395 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").  

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”) 
a)NameOliver Bedford 
 
 
2Reason for the notification  
 
a)Position/statusPDMR 
Non Executive Director 
  
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification 
 
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
 
a)NameHargreave Hale AIM VCT plc 
 
 
b)LEI213800LRYA19A69SIT31 
 
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
 
 
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  
 Ordinary Shares 
   
Identification code  
 ISIN: GB00B02WHS05 
   
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares 
 
 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s) 
98.40 pence15,395 
  
  
d)Aggregated information  
   
   
- Aggregated volume15,395 ordinary shares in aggregate 
   
- Price£15,148.68 
e)Date of the transaction25 February 2021 
 
 
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange 
 
 

Following the above acquisition of shares, Oliver Bedford holds 58,335 Ordinary Shares in the Company, including 6,532 shares owned by a Person Closely Associated.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31    