1 March 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 25 February 2021, Oliver Bedford, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 15,395 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”) a) Name Oliver Bedford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc b) LEI 213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B02WHS05 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 98.40 pence 15,395 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 15,395 ordinary shares in aggregate - Price £15,148.68 e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Following the above acquisition of shares, Oliver Bedford holds 58,335 Ordinary Shares in the Company, including 6,532 shares owned by a Person Closely Associated.

