Las Vegas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachel Uchitel, pop culture phenomenon, is ready to shed some light on the misconceptions of online dating and how beneficial it truly can be for both parties involved by teaming up with SeekingArrangement, the world’s largest elite dating site.



Today’s dating culture is ever changing and Seeking is right alongside, allowing their members--including Uchitel--to date like-minded individuals who believe happiness is more important than traditional dating milestones.



“I’m so excited to be joining forces with SeekingArrangement,” says Uchitel. “It’s important to me to share how beneficial, not to mention empowering, online dating can be and Seeking is the perfect site to make that connection.”



Looking to speak candidly about the business of relationships and how women feel empowered when finding the right partner, Uchitel teams up with Brandon Wade, CEO and founder, to debunk the taboos around finding love online.



“It’s a momentous time here at Seeking,” says Wade. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Rachel to share her personal story and helping others see the benefits as well.”



The pair look to share the ins and outs of Seeking and all it has to offer and are optimistic others will see the numerous benefits that can be achieved from forming an honest and upfront relationship on the world’s largest elite dating site.



If interested in interviewing Uchitel or Wade, please reach out to SeekingArrangement at press@seeking.com.

###

About SeekingArrangement

SeekingArrangement is the world’s largest elite dating site, with 22 million members worldwide seeking mutually beneficial relationships. Our direct approach to dating fits modern needs, and continues to grow our community of like-minded adults who believe happiness is more important than traditional dating milestones.

SeekingArrangement press@seeking.com