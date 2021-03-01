Dit is een gezamenlijk persbericht van DPA en de Bieder overeenkomstig de bepalingen van artikel 4 lid 1 en lid 3, artikel 5 lid 1 en artikel 7 lid 3 van het Besluit openbare biedingen Wft en bevat voorwetenschap in de zin van artikel 7 lid 1 van de Europese verordening marktmisbruik. De informatie in dit persbericht heeft geenszins tot doel volledig te zijn. Dit persbericht is uitsluitend voor informatieve doeleinden en behelst geen aanbod of uitnodiging tot het doen van een aanbod om effecten te kopen, verkopen of hierop in te schrijven.

In het geval de Engelse versie en de Nederlandse versie van dit persbericht afwijken, is het Engelstalige persbericht leidend

DPA en Gilde bereiken overeenstemming over openbaar bod in contanten op alle aandelen DPA

DPA Group N.V. (“DPA”) en Gilde Equity Management (GEM) Benelux Partners B.V. (“Gilde”) kondigen vandaag gezamenlijk aan dat zij overeenstemming hebben bereikt over een aanbevolen, volledig gefinancierd, openbaar bod door een entiteit van Gilde op alle geplaatste en uitstaande gewone aandelen in DPA (de “Aandelen”) tegen een biedprijs van € 1,70 (cum dividend) in contanten per Aandeel (het “Bod”). De biedprijs vertegenwoordigt een premie van ca. 23,2% ten opzichte van de gemiddelde volume gewogen koers over de laatste 6 maanden. De biedprijs waardeert 100% van de Aandelen op ca. € 79,8 miljoen.

Het Bod biedt de aandeelhouders van DPA een aantrekkelijke prijs voor hun Aandelen. Ongeveer 66,4% van de huidige aandeelhouders van DPA heeft al onherroepelijk aangegeven hun aandelen onder het Bod te zullen aanbieden. Gilde beschikt over volledig gecommitteerde financiering (“certainty of funds”) en heeft haar due diligence onderzoek afgerond. Hierdoor wordt grote transactiezekerheid geboden en is het mogelijk om het transactieproces snel en efficiënt af te ronden.

Arnold van Mameren, CEO van DPA: “Nadat we in 2019 de vruchten plukten van de stroomlijning van onze organisatie, kregen we in 2020 te maken met de uitbraak van corona. Niettemin zijn we in staat geweest om onze opdrachtgevers te blijven bedienen en hebben we de gevolgen van de crisis voor onze onderneming weten te beperken. We zijn goed op koers gebleven met solide financiële resultaten. Onze clusterstrategie zorgt voor een effectieve marktbenadering, waarbij we de nadruk leggen op onze kernproposities op het gebied van Finance, Banking & Insurance, Supply chain & Logistics, IT en Legal & Public. We zijn nu klaar voor de volgende stap. Na intensieve besprekingen met Gilde in de afgelopen tijd zijn wij van mening dat zij de juiste partner voor ons zullen zijn in deze volgende fase.

Gilde staat volledig achter onze strategie en zal ons in staat stellen onze groeistrategie te versnellen. Wij hebben naast klantgerichtheid, ook aantrekkelijk werkgeverschap hoog in het vaandel. Met Gilde kunnen wij versneld verder investeren in het bieden van uitdagende carrières en verdere professionele ontwikkeling van onze mensen. Wij kunnen onze commerciële kracht vergroten en onze klantpropositie versterken, waarbij we een 'buy & build'-strategie zullen volgen.

Tegelijkertijd zijn wij van mening dat de biedprijs een eerlijke en directe waarde vertegenwoordigt voor onze aandeelhouders. Daarom steunen wij unaniem het Bod van Gilde en bevelen we het aan bij onze aandeelhouders."

Bas Glas, Partner, Gilde: “Wij volgen DPA al vele jaren, omdat zij een aantal zeer goed bekendstaande merken in de Nederlandse detacheringssector onder zich heeft. DPA heeft een indrukwekkende klantenkring en een deskundig dienstenaanbod en staat bekend om haar getalenteerde en toegewijde medewerkers. Wij zijn enthousiast over de ondernemende cultuur en de mogelijkheid om samen met de directie en alle medewerkers de toekomst van DPA met succes te kunnen vormgeven. Wij staan volledig achter de ambitieuze langetermijn-groeistrategie van DPA en we verheugen ons erop om daarin samen door te schakelen naar de volgende versnelling."

Ron Icke, Voorzitter van de raad van commissarissen van DPA: “Wij hebben de belangstelling die Gilde voor DPA aan de dag heeft gelegd zorgvuldig geëvalueerd en zijn na een grondige bestudering en analyse tot de conclusie gekomen dat DPA en haar stakeholders, waaronder de aandeelhouders, gebaat zijn bij het Bod. De biedprijs is aantrekkelijk en biedt onze aandeelhouders onmiddellijke waarde in contanten. Grootaandeelhouders die gezamenlijk ongeveer twee-derde van het aandelenkapitaal vertegenwoordigen hebben al onherroepelijk toegezegd hun aandelen te zullen aanbieden. Gilde staat volledig achter onze strategie en kan DPA met haar staat van dienst, financiële draagkracht en inzicht in onze business ondersteunen bij de versnelling van haar groeiplan voor de toekomst."

Hoofdpunten van het Bod

DPA en de Bieder, een entiteit van Gilde, hebben voorwaardelijke overeenstemming bereikt over een aanbevolen openbaar bod in contanten op alle geplaatste en uitstaande gewone aandelen in het kapitaal van DPA tegen een biedprijs van € 1,70 cum dividend in contanten per Aandeel.

De biedprijs vertegenwoordigt een premie van ca. 7,6% ten opzichte van de slotkoers van DPA op 1 maart 2021 van € 1,58 per Aandeel, en een premie van ca. 14,9%, 23,2% respectievelijk 54,5% ten opzichte van de gemiddelde volume gewogen koers per Aandeel over de afgelopen drie, zes en twaalf kalendermaanden.

Het Bod wordt ondersteund door grootaandeelhouders van DPA, die tezamen ca. 66,4% van de Aandelen vertegenwoordigen. Elk van hen heeft zich onherroepelijk verbonden om het Bod te ondersteunen en zijn aandelen aan te bieden onder het Bod.

Het Bod op 100% van de Aandelen bedraagt € 79,8 miljoen, onder voorbehoud dat het Bod gestand wordt gedaan.

Rabobank heeft een 'fairness’ opinie afgegeven over de transactie.

Het bestuur van DPA en de raad van commissarissen van DPA (de “ RvC ”) steunen het Bod unaniem en bevelen het Bod aan bij de aandeelhouders van DPA.

”) steunen het Bod unaniem en bevelen het Bod aan bij de aandeelhouders van DPA. De Bieder beschikt over gecommitteerde financiering voor de gehele transactie, hetgeen een hoge transactiezekerheid biedt.

Het Bod en de closing van de transactie zijn onder voorbehoud van bepaalde condities, waaronder goedkeuring van de Mededingingsautoriteiten (zoals hierna gedefinieerd).

De ondernemingsraad van DPA (de “ OR ”) zal om advies worden gevraagd in verband met het Bod.

”) zal om advies worden gevraagd in verband met het Bod. Het Biedingsbericht zal worden gepubliceerd in april 2021 in overeenstemming met de op grond van de regelgeving geldende termijn. Op basis van de noodzakelijke stappen en onder voorbehoud van de vereiste goedkeuringen is de verwachting dat de closing van het Bod in Q2 2021 zal plaatsvinden.

Strategische rationale

DPA is van mening dat het duurzame succes van DPA op de lange termijn kan worden verstevigd onder de vlag van Gilde. Met Gilde krijgt DPA een financieel solide eigenaar, met een sterke staat van dienst in de ondersteuning van ondernemende bedrijven en een schat aan ervaring in de professionele dienstensector. Gilde staat volledig achter de groeistrategie van DPA: klantgerichtheid met specialistische hoge toegevoegde waarde dienstverlening, top-werkgeverschap met interessante opdrachten en carrièremogelijkheden en het uitbreiden van het dienstenaanbod door middel van acquisities.

Gilde zal het managementteam van DPA ondersteunen bij het realiseren van haar strategische prioriteiten en de middelen bieden om het groeipotentieel van DPA te versnellen. Gilde heeft toegezegd de langetermijnbelangen van alle stakeholders van DPA, inclusief medewerkers en opdrachtgevers, te zullen waarborgen. DPA behoudt haar eigen identiteit, merknamen en cultuur, waarin de ondernemingscultuur en de decentrale besluitvorming worden gekoesterd. DPA blijft een zelfstandige onderneming en het huidige management blijft aan. DPA is ervan overtuigd dat het hebben van Gilde als groeipartner gunstig zal zijn voor haar medewerkers. Zo wordt zeker gesteld dat DPA versneld kan investeren in het aannemen en ontwikkelen van professionals en het bieden van training, uitdagende opdrachten en interessante carrièremogelijkheden aan hen.

Volledige en unanieme steun en aanbeveling door het bestuur en de raad van commissarissen van DPA

In overeenstemming met hun fiduciaire verantwoordelijkheden hebben het bestuur en de RvC van DPA, in overleg met hun financieel en juridisch adviseurs, het Bod besproken en zorgvuldig bestudeerd. Na afweging van de belangen van alle stakeholders zijn het bestuur en de RvC van DPA tot de conclusie gekomen dat het Bod in het langetermijnbelang is van DPA, van het duurzame succes van haar onderneming en van haar opdrachtgevers, medewerkers, aandeelhouders en andere stakeholders. Het bestuur en de RvC zijn tot deze conclusie gekomen na zorgvuldige afweging van de strategische, financiële en sociale aspecten en gevolgen van het Bod en de daarmee samenhangende transacties.

Het bestuur en de RvC van DPA ondersteunen het Bod unaniem en adviseren de aandeelhouders van DPA om hun Aandelen onder het Bod, indien en zodra dat gedaan wordt, aan te bieden. Het bestuur en de RvC adviseren aandeelhouders te stemmen vóór de besluiten met betrekking tot het Bod tijdens de Buitengewone Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders (de "BAVA") van DPA die zal plaatsvinden tijdens de biedingsperiode. Op de ondersteuning en aanbeveling door het bestuur en de RvC en de verplichtingen van DPA in dat verband, is het bepaalde in het fusieprotocol (het “Fusieprotocol”) van toepassing.

Fairness Opinie

Het Bestuur en de RvC van DPA hebben een fairness opinie ontvangen, gedateerd 1 maart 2021 (de “Opinie”), van Rabobank, waarin deze verklaart dat, per de datum van het Fusieprotocol en op basis en onder voorbehoud van de factoren, de aannames die zijn gedaan, de procedures die zijn gevolgd, de zaken die zijn overwogen, en de beperkingen en nuanceringen met betrekking tot de bestudering die heeft plaatsgevonden zoals uiteengezet in de verklaring, de aan de aandeelhouders op grond van het Bod te betalen Biedprijs eerlijk is tegenover de aandeelhouders uit financieel oogpunt, en dat de totale waarde van de koopsom voor de gehele onderneming van de DPA-groep op grond van de Verkoop en Liquidatie van Activa vanuit financieel oogpunt eerlijk is jegens DPA, welke verklaring gebaseerd is op en onder voorbehoud geldt van de aannames die zijn gedaan, de procedures die zijn gevolgd, de zaken die zijn overwogen, en de beperkingen en nuanceringen met betrekking tot de bestudering die heeft plaatsgevonden zoals nader beschreven in de Opinie. De Opinie van Rabobank is afgegeven voor gebruik door en ten behoeve van het bestuur en de RvC van DPA en vormt geen advies voor de houders van Aandelen om Aandelen al dan niet onder het Bod (indien en zodra dat gedaan wordt) aan te bieden of over de wijze waarop zij moeten stemmen of handelen in verband met het Bod, daarmee samenhangende transacties (daaronder begrepen de Verkoop en Liquidatie van Activa) of enige andere aangelegenheid.

De volledige tekst van de Opinie zoals hierboven vermeld wordt opgenomen in de standpuntverklaring van DPA die voorafgaand aan de BAVA zal worden gepubliceerd.

Onherroepelijke toezeggingen

Het Bod wordt ondersteund door grootaandeelhouders van DPA, die tezamen ca. 66,4% van de Aandelen vertegenwoordigen. Elk van hen heeft onherroepelijk toegezegd het Bod te ondersteunen en zijn aandelen onder het Bod aan te bieden. Gilde is momenteel in gesprek met twee van deze aandeelhouders over een kleine participatie in de Bieder na settlement van het Bod.

In overeenstemming met de geldende regels inzake openbare biedingen zal alle informatie over het Bod die met deze grootaandeelhouders wordt gedeeld, indien deze niet wordt gepubliceerd voordat het biedingsbericht algemeen beschikbaar wordt gesteld, worden opgenomen in het biedingsbericht met betrekking tot het Bod (indien en zodra dat wordt uitgegeven) en zullen deze aandeelhouders hun Aandelen onder dezelfde voorwaarden aanbieden als de overige aandeelhouders.

Voor het volledige persbericht wordt verwezen naar de Engelstalige versie. In het geval de Engelse versie en de Nederlandse versie van dit persbericht afwijken, is het Engelstalige persbericht leidend.

Voor meer informatie:

CFF Communications

Geert Pielage

M: 06 50 99 93 43

Over DPA

DPA bekleedt een top 3 positie in specialistisch detacheren in de door haar gekozen niche markten in Nederland. Haar diensten zijn een hoogwaardige oplossing voor elke organisatie die snel professionals met specialistische kennis en vaardigheden nodig heeft. De professionals die bij DPA in dienst zijn maken gebruik van deze ervaring om hun carrière en ontwikkeling in een stroomversnelling te brengen en om te groeien in hun vakgebied. De onderneming biedt haar medewerkers de ruimte om gedreven met hun vak bezig te zijn en doorlopend aan hun vakinhoudelijke en persoonlijke ontwikkeling te werken.

DPA levert hooggekwalificeerde professionals, zowel voor het oplossen van complexe vraagstukken als het invullen van tijdelijke opdrachten. Wij hebben onze diensten onderverdeeld in 12 vakgebieden: supply chain & logistics, banking & insurance, legal, tax, privacy & informatiebeveiliging, sociaal domein, IT, engineering, finance & control, facility, procurement, compliance & risk.

Snel en zonder risico: Wij maken op basis van onze klantkennis en onze ervaring een zorgvuldige selectie uit onze pool met meer dan 1000 DPA-professionals en ons netwerk van zelfstandige specialisten. Wij zetten onze professionals vervolgens snel in bij uitdagende projecten bij aansprekende opdrachtgevers. Omdat we ervoor zorgen dat onze hooggekwalificeerde professionals hun kennis en vaardigheden continu ontwikkelen, waarderen onze opdrachtgevers DPA als een proactieve kennispartner met effectieve oplossingen voor toekomstige uitdagingen die altijd de specialistische expertise biedt die zij nodig hebben. Meer informatie vindt u op www.dpa.nl.

Over Gilde Equity Management

Gilde Equity Management is een van de meest prominente onafhankelijke private equity-partijen in de Benelux, met een beheerd vermogen van ca. € 1,5 miljard, toevertrouwd door vooraanstaande institutionele beleggers via fondsen met een langetermijn-beleggingshorizon. Gilde participeert in ondernemingen met ondernemende managementteams die sterke groeiambities hebben. In de loop der jaren heeft Gilde geïnvesteerd in een groot aantal ondernemingen met activiteiten in diverse sectoren, waaronder met name de detacherings- en dienstenindustrie (bijvoorbeeld Actief Interim, Conclusion, Eiffel, EV-Box, Famed, Future Groep en Nspyre). Gilde ondersteunt haar portfoliobedrijven actief bij het nastreven van hun ambitieuze groeiplannen, met inbegrip van autonome en 'buy-and-build'-kansen. Meer informatie vindt u op www.gembenelux.com.

DISCLAIMER



De verspreiding van dit persbericht kan in sommige landen worden beperkt door wet- en regelgeving. Zodoende dienen personen die de beschikking over dit document krijgen zich te laten informeren over deze beperkingen en deze beperkingen na te leven. Voor zover toegestaan onder het toepasselijke recht, wijzen DPA, de Bieder en Gilde iedere verantwoordelijkheid of aansprakelijkheid af voor de schending door enig persoon van dergelijke wet- en regelgeving. Iedere niet-naleving van deze beperkingen kan resulteren in een schending van de effectenwetgeving van de desbetreffende jurisdictie. Noch DPA, noch de Bieder, noch Gilde, noch hun adviseurs aanvaarden enige vorm van verantwoordelijkheid voor de schelding van deze beperkingen. Iedere aandeelhouder van DPA die enige twijfel heeft over zijn of haar positie, dient zich onverwijld door een professioneel adviseur te laten adviseren. Deze aankondiging is niet bedoeld voor vrijgave, bekendmaking of verspreiding, geheel of gedeeltelijk, rechtstreeks of onrechtstreeks, in of naar de Verenigde Staten van Amerika, Canada of Japan. De informatie in dit persbericht heeft geenszins tot doel volledig te zijn. Dit persbericht is uitsluitend voor informatieve doeleinden en behelst geen bod of uitnodiging tot het kopen of verkopen van effecten, noch een beleggingsadvies of uitnodiging of aansporing tot het aangaan van een beleggingsactiviteit. Deze mededeling behelst geen aanbod tot verkoop of uitnodiging tot het doen van een aanbod om de effecten van DPA in enige jurisdictie te kopen of te verwerven.

Toekomstgerichte verklaringen

Bepaalde verklaringen in dit persbericht kunnen worden beschouwd als “toekomstgerichte verklaringen”, waaronder verklaringen omtrent de impact van dit Bod op DPA, de Bieder en Gilde en de beoogde tijdlijn van het Bod. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen omvatten verklaringen die de woorden “voorzien”, “verwacht” of andere vergelijkbare uitdrukkingen bevatten, dan wel worden ingeleid of worden afgesloten met dergelijke uitdrukkingen. Deze toekomstgerichte verklaringen gelden enkel op de datum van dit persbericht. Hoewel DPA, de Bieder en Gilde van mening zijn dat de veronderstellingen waarop hun financiële informatie en hun toekomstgerichte verklaringen zijn gebaseerd, redelijk zijn, kunnen zij geen garantie bieden dat deze toekomstgerichte verklaringen correct zullen blijken te zijn. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen zijn onderhevig aan risico’s, onzekerheden en andere factoren die ertoe kunnen leiden dat de werkelijke resultaten significant afwijken van historische ervaringen of van toekomstige resultaten zoals uitgedrukt of geïmpliceerd door dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Potentiële risico’s en onzekerheden behelzen, maar zijn niet beperkt tot, het zonder onverwachte vertraging of voorwaarden verkrijgen van goedkeuringen van de relevante toezichthouders, het vermogen van de Bieder om DPA succesvol te exploiteren, zonder de andere ondernemingsactiviteiten te verstoren, het vermogen van de Bieder om de verwachte resultaten te behalen door de overname van DPA, de effecten van concurrentie, economische omstandigheden in de wereldwijde markten waarin DPA actief is en andere factoren die terug zijn te vinden zijn in de persberichten en openbare deponeringen van DPA, de Bieder en/of Gilde.

DPA, de Bieder, Gilde en ieder van hun adviseurs aanvaarden op geen enkele manier enige verantwoordelijkheid ten aanzien van in dit persbericht opgenomen financiële informatie die betrekking heeft op de onderneming, de bedrijfsresultaten of de financiële toestand van de ander dan wel hun respectievelijke groepen. Zowel DPA, de Bieder als Gilde wijzen uitdrukkelijk iedere verplichting of toezegging af om updates of herzieningen van enige toekomstgerichte verklaring hierin opgenomen te verspreiden teneinde een verandering in de verwachtingen met betrekking tot deze informatie of om enige verandering in gebeurtenissen, voorwaarden of omstandigheden waarop een dergelijke verklaring is gebaseerd, weer te geven.

***

This is a joint press release by DPA Group N.V. and New Horizons Holding B.V. (the "Offeror"), an entity incorporated under Dutch law, owned by certain funds managed and/or advised by Gilde Equity Management (GEM) Benelux Partners B.V., pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5 Paragraph 1 and Section 7 Paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection with the intended recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of DPA. This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in DPA. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the AFM. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.



DPA and Gilde agree on recommended all-cash public offer for all DPA shares

DPA Group N.V. (“DPA”) and Gilde Equity Management (GEM) Benelux Partners B.V. (“Gilde”) today jointly announce they have reached agreement on a recommended, fully funded, public offer by an entity owned by Gilde for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of DPA (the "Shares") at an offer price of EUR 1.70 (cum dividend) in cash per Share (the "Offer"). The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 23.2% to DPA’s volume-weighted average price per share over the last 6 months of EUR 1.38. The Offer Price values 100% of the Shares at approximately EUR 79.8 million.

The Offer provides DPA’s shareholders with an attractive price for their Shares. Approximately 66.4% of DPA’s current shareholders have irrevocably agreed to tender their shares in the Offer. Gilde has fully committed financing in place on a “certain funds” basis and has completed its due diligence, providing high deal certainty and facilitating a swift and efficient transaction process to completion.

Arnold van Mameren, Chief Executive Officer of DPA: “After we reaped the benefits of streamlining our organisation in 2019, we were hit by COVID-19 in 2020. Nevertheless, we have been able to continue our service to clients and limit the impact this has had on our business. We remained well on track with a solid financial performance. Our clustering strategy makes for an effective market approach with a clear focus on DPA’s core propositions in the areas of Finance, Banking & Insurance, Supply Chain & Logistics, IT, and Legal & Public. We are now ready to take a next step and following intensive conversations with Gilde over the past period, we believe that they are the right partner for us in this next phase.

Gilde fully supports our strategy and will allow us to accelerate our growth strategy. Along with our customer focus, being an attractive employer is on the top of our list. Gilde will enable us to further invest in offering challenging careers and further professional development. We will increase our commercial power and strengthen our customer proposition and pursue a buy & build strategy.

At the same time, we believe the Offer Price represents a fair and immediate value to our shareholders. We therefore fully support the Offer we received from Gilde and unanimously recommend it to our shareholders.”

Bas Glas, Partner, Gilde: “We have been following DPA for many years as it harbours several of the most reputable brands in the Dutch services industry. DPA boasts an impressive customer base, expert service offering and is widely known for its talented and dedicated employees. We are excited by the entrepreneurial culture and opportunity to successfully shape DPA’s future together with management and all employees. DPA’s ambitious long-term growth strategy has our full support and we look forward to accelerate and excel together.”

Ron Icke, Chairman of DPA’s Supervisory Board: “We have carefully evaluated the interest Gilde has expressed in DPA and following a thorough review and analysis of our businesses and strategy we concluded that DPA and its stakeholders, including the shareholders, would benefit from the Offer. The offer price is attractive, providing our shareholders with an immediate value in cash and larger shareholders representing two thirds of the capital have already committed to irrevocably tender their shares. Gilde fully supports our strategy and with its track record, financial strength and understanding of our business, they can support the Company whilst it accelerates its growth plan going forward.”

Offer highlights

DPA and the Offeror, an entity owned by Gilde, have reached conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of DPA at an offer price of EUR 1.70 cum dividend per Share in cash.

The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 7.6% to DPA’s closing price on 1 March 2021 of EUR 1.58 per Share, and a premium of approximately 14.9%, 23.2% and 54.5% respectively over the average volume weighted price per Share over the last three, six and twelve calendar months.

The Offer is supported by DPA’s larger shareholders, representing approximately 66.4% of the Shares in aggregate. Each has irrevocably committed to support the Offer and tender its shareholding in the Offer.

The Offer for 100% of the Shares amounts to EUR 79.8 million and is conditional upon the Offer being declared unconditional.

Rabobank has provided a fairness opinion for the transaction.

The management board of DPA (the “ Management Board ”) and the supervisory board of DPA (the “ Supervisory Board ” and together with the Management Board the " DPA Boards ") unanimously and fully support the Offer and recommend the Offer for acceptance to the shareholders of DPA.

”) and the supervisory board of DPA (the “ ” and together with the Management Board the " ") unanimously and fully support the Offer and recommend the Offer for acceptance to the shareholders of DPA. The Offeror has committed financing in place for the entire transaction providing high deal certainty.

The Offer and closing of the transaction are subject to certain conditions, including Antitrust Clearances (as defined below).

The works council of DPA (the “ Works Council ”) will be consulted in connection with the Offer.

”) will be consulted in connection with the Offer. The offer memorandum will be published in April 2021 in accordance with the applicable regulatory timeline and it is anticipated that, based on the required steps and subject to the necessary approvals, the Offer will close in Q2 2021.

Strategic rationale

DPA believes the sustainable and long-term success of DPA can be enhanced under Gilde’s ownership. With Gilde, DPA will have a financially sound owner, with a strong track record in supporting entrepreneurial businesses and a wealth of experience in the professional services sector. Gilde fully supports DPA’s growth strategy: being customer focused with high value-add specialist services, being a top employer offering interesting assignments and career opportunities and broadening its portfolio of services through value contributing add-on acquisitions.

Gilde will support the management team of DPA in realizing its strategic priorities and will provide resources to accelerate the growth potential of DPA. Gilde has committed to ensuring the long-term interests of all DPA’s stakeholders, including its employees and clients. DPA will retain its corporate identity, brand names and culture, fostering and promoting the entrepreneurial culture and decision-making at business unit level. It will continue as a separate legal entity and its management is committed to stay on board. The company strongly believes having Gilde as a growth partner will be beneficial to its employees, ensuring that DPA will continue to invest in the hiring and development of professionals and offering them training, challenging assignments and interesting career opportunities.

Full and unanimous support and recommendation by the DPA Boards

Consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the DPA Boards have discussed and carefully reviewed the Offer, with the assistance of their financial and legal advisors. Having taken the interests of all stakeholders into account, the DPA Boards have concluded that the Offer is in the long-term interests of DPA, the sustainable success of its business and clients, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. The DPA Boards have reached this conclusion having given due and careful consideration to the strategic, financial and social aspects and consequences of the Offer and related transactions.

The DPA Boards both unanimously support the Offer and recommend DPA’s shareholders to tender their Shares under the Offer, if and when made. The DPA Boards recommend that shareholders of DPA vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the Offer at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of DPA, to be held during the offer period (the “EGM”). The support and recommendation of the Boards, and the obligations of DPA in relation thereto, are subject to the terms and conditions of the merger protocol.

Fairness Opinion

The DPA Boards received a fairness opinion, dated 1 March 2021 (the “Opinion”), of Rabobank, to the effect that, as of the date of the merger protocol, and based upon and subject to the factors, the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the review undertaken set forth in the Opinion, the Offer Price to be paid to holders of Shares pursuant to the Offer is fair to the holders of Shares from a financial point of view, and the aggregate value of the purchase price for the entire DPA group’s business under the Asset Sale and Liquidation (as defined below) is from a financial point of view fair to DPA, which Opinion was based upon and subject to the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the review undertaken as more fully described in such Opinion. The Opinion of Rabobank was provided for the use and benefit of the DPA Boards and does not constitute a recommendation to the holders of Shares as to whether to tender Shares in the Offer (if and when made) or how to vote or act in connection with the Offer, any related transactions (including the Asset Sale and Liquidation (as defined below)) or any other matter.

The full text of the fairness opinion will be included in DPA’s position statement to be published in advance of the EGM.

Irrevocable undertakings

The Offer is supported by DPA’s larger shareholders, together representing approximately 66.4% of the Shares in aggregate. Each has irrevocably committed to Gilde to support the Offer and tender its shareholding in the Offer. Gilde is currently having discussions with two of these shareholders regarding a minor participation in the Offeror after settlement of the Offer.

In accordance with the applicable public offer rules, any information shared with these major shareholders about the Offer shall, if not published prior to the offer memorandum being made generally available, be included in the offer memorandum in respect of the Offer (if and when issued) and these shareholders will tender their Shares on the same terms and conditions as the other shareholders.

Transaction structure

The shareholders of DPA will receive a cash consideration of EUR 1.70 per Share cum dividend. The total consideration of EUR 1.70 per Share as agreed between DPA and the Offeror represents the following premiums:

a premium of approximately 7.6% to DPA’s closing price on 1 March 2021 of EUR 1.58 per Share

a premium of approximately 14.9% to DPA’s volume-weighted average price per Share for the 3 months up to and including 1 March of EUR 1.48

a premium of approximately 23.2% to DPA’s volume-weighted average price per Share for the 6 months up to and including 1 March of EUR 1.38

a premium of approximately 54.5% to DPA’s volume-weighted average price per Share for the 12 months up to and including 1 March of EUR 1.10

Acquisition of 100%

The Offeror and DPA believe the sustainable and long-term success of DPA will be enhanced under private ownership and acknowledge the importance of acquiring 100% of the Shares and achieving a delisting in order to execute DPA’s long-term strategy.

If the Offeror acquires at least 95% of the Shares, the Offeror and DPA intend to terminate the listing of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam as soon as possible. In these circumstances, the Offeror will commence statutory squeeze-out proceedings to obtain 100% of the Shares.

The Offeror and DPA agreed that if the Offeror, after the post-closing acceptance period, holds less than 95% but at least 80% of the Shares, it may acquire the entire business of DPA at the same price as the aggregate Offer Price pursuant to an asset sale, combined with a liquidation of DPA, to deliver such consideration to the remaining DPA shareholders (the “Asset Sale and Liquidation”). The Asset Sale and Liquidation is subject to approval of the general meeting of DPA. The DPA Boards have agreed to unanimously recommend to the shareholders to vote in favour of the Asset Sale and Liquidation. In addition to such measures, the Offeror may also utilize all other available legal measures in order to acquire full ownership of the Shares and/or its business in accordance with the terms of the merger protocol.

Currently, the Offeror does not hold any Shares and no Shares have been acquired on the Offeror's behalf.

Financing of the Offer

The Offer values DPA at approximately EUR 79.8 million. The Offeror has funds readily available to finance the Offer . In this context the Offeror has received equity commitment letters from entities managed, controlled and/or advised by Gilde, which are fully committed (subject to customary conditions). The Offeror has no reason to believe that any such conditions will not be fulfilled on or prior to the settlement date under the Offer.

The Offeror shall procure that the Company will act prudently when obtaining any external financing, also taking into account the continuity of the business and the execution of the Strategy and its liquidity forecast.

Corporate governance and management

The current governance structure with a two tier board will be maintained. After successful completion of the Offer, the current Management Board will remain in place. One member of the proposed Supervisory Board will qualify as independent under the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. The Offeror and the Works Council will jointly prepare a board profile for the independent member.

Non-Financial Covenants

DPA and the Offeror have agreed to certain covenants in respect of, amongst others, governance, organisation, employees, financing and other non-financial matters summarised below. These non-financial covenants (the “Non-Financial Covenants”) are committed for a period of 12 months after the settlement of the Offer.

The Non-Financial Covenants shall be set out in full in the offer memorandum and deal with matters, including:

Organisation and legal structure

The Offeror shall procure that the identity and integrity of the DPA group shall be maintained in form and substance substantially in the state as at the date of the merger protocol and shall, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, procure that:

the DPA group shall continue its current strategy;

the DPA group will continue to invest in the organisation and strengthen its commercial position;

DPA will follow a buy-and-build strategy, investing in value contributing add-on acquisitions that fit DPA’s strategy;

DPA’s headquarters, central management and its key support functions will remain at its current headquarters; and

DPA will retain its corporate identity (including brand names), heritage and culture, fostering and promoting the entrepreneurial culture and decision-making at business unit level.

Employees

The Offeror will respect and continue the current DPA employee consultation structure (i.e. the works council and other existing employee representation).

The Offeror shall procure that the existing rights and benefits under existing covenants made to the works council and trade unions shall be respected.

The Offeror shall ensure that any employees within the DPA group, if and when appropriate, will receive proper training in line with past practice.

Subject to the DPA group’s current and future review and amendments of the existing pension arrangements and changes in law, the pension rights of current and former employees of the DPA group shall be respected.

The Offeror shall ensure that DPA will continue to invest in the development of its professionals in line with past practice.

The Offeror shall procure that the existing rights and benefits of the employees of the DPA group shall be respected, including existing rights and benefits under the individual agreements, existing incentive plans, collective labour agreements and social plans, and including existing rights and benefits under existing covenants made to the works council and trade unions.

Financing of the Offer

·The Offeror shall procure that the Company will act prudently when obtaining any external financing, also taking into account the continuity of the business and the execution of the Strategy and its liquidity forecast.

Commencement conditions and Offer conditions

The commencement of the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the following commencement conditions:

DPA not having breached the merger protocol, which breach has or could reasonably be expected to have material adverse consequences for DPA

the Offeror not having breached the merger protocol, which breach has or could reasonably be expected to have material adverse consequences for DPA

neither of the DPA Boards nor any of their members having revoked or adversely changed their recommendation

no material adverse effect having occurred or is reasonably expected to occur

no Competing Offer (as defined below) having been announced or made

the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, " AFM ") having approved the offer memorandum

") having approved the offer memorandum no notification having been received from the AFM stating that one or more investment firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the Offer

no order, stay judgment or decree having been issued prohibiting the making of the Offer and/or related transactions

trading in the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been suspended or ended as a result of a listing measure (noteringsmaatregel) taken by Euronext Amsterdam

If and when made, the Offer will be subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the following Offer Conditions, customary for a transaction of this kind:

minimum acceptance level of at least 95% of the Shares, which will be reduced to 80% if the general meeting of DPA has adopted the Asset Sale and Liquidation resolutions at the EGM and such resolutions are in full force and effect on the closing date

the Antitrust Clearances having been obtained and being in full force and effect

DPA not having breached the merger protocol, which breach has or could reasonably be expected to have material adverse consequences for DPA

the Offeror not having breached the merger protocol, which breach has or could reasonably be expected to have material adverse consequences for DPA

neither of the DPA Boards nor any of their members having revoked or adversely changed their recommendation

no material adverse change having occurred or is reasonably expected to occur

no Competing Offer having been announced or made

no notification having been received from the AFM stating that one or more investment firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the Offer

no order, stay judgment or decree having been issued prohibiting the making of the Offer and/or related transactions

trading in the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been suspended or ended as a result of a listing measure (noteringsmaatregel) taken by Euronext Amsterdam

DPA’s general meeting of shareholders having adopted the resolutions which will be voted on at the EGM and the resolutions being in full force and effect

Required advice of the works council having been obtained

The offer conditions will have to be satisfied or waived ultimately on the date falling six months after commencement of the Offer.

Antitrust Clearances

The Offeror will procure the preparation and filing with the relevant antitrust authorities to obtain the required antitrust clearances in respect of the Offer (the “Antitrust Clearances”) as soon as practicable after the signing of the merger protocol. The Offeror and DPA shall closely cooperate in respect of any necessary contact with and notifications to the relevant antitrust authorities.

Indicative timetable

DPA and the Offeror will seek to obtain the Antitrust Clearances expeditiously. Both parties are confident that the Offeror will secure the Antitrust Clearances within the timetable applicable to the Offer.

The required advice of DPA’s works council will be requested as soon as possible.

The Offeror expects to publish the offer memorandum shortly after approval thereof by the AFM and the Offer is expected to commence in April 2021, in accordance with the applicable regulatory timeline.

DPA will hold the EGM at least six business days prior to the closing of the tender offer period in accordance with Section 18 Paragraph 1 of the Decree to inform DPA’s shareholders about the Offer and to adopt certain resolutions that are conditions to the consummation of the Offer.

Based on the required steps and subject to the necessary approvals, DPA and the Offeror anticipate that the Offer will close in Q2 2021.

Exclusivity and Competing Offer

As part of the merger protocol, DPA has entered into customary exclusivity undertakings in connection with the Offer. Such exclusivity undertakings bind DPA under the merger protocol, other than in circumstances where DPA (conditionally) agrees to a competing offer from a bona fide third party, being a binding offer which, in the reasonable opinion of the DPA Boards, (i) is more beneficial to DPA, its business, its sustainable success and its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders than the Offer, (ii) is fully in cash or in publicly traded equity securities, and (iii) offers holders of Shares a price per Share which exceeds the Offer Price by at least 8% (a "Competing Offer").

In the event of a Competing Offer, the Offeror will be given the opportunity to match such Competing Offer. If it does so, then the merger protocol may not be terminated by DPA and will continue in force. However, if a Competing Offer is made which is not matched by the Offeror, then each of the Offeror and DPA may terminate the merger protocol, in which case DPA shall be obliged to pay a termination fee of EUR 1 million to the Offeror.

Advisors

In connection with the transaction, AXECO Corporate Finance is acting as DPA’s financial advisor and Allen & Overy LLP is acting as DPA’s legal counsel. On behalf of DPA, Rabobank has provided a fairness opinion. On behalf of the Offeror, Kempen & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and Linklaters LLP and Simmons & Simmons are acting as legal counsel. CFF Communications is acting as communications advisor for DPA and the Offeror.

Other

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, Gilde and its affiliates may from time to time after the date hereof, and other than pursuant to the intended offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase, ordinary shares in the capital of DPA, that are the subject of the Offer. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is required to be made public in the Netherlands, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release to inform shareholders of such information. In addition, financial advisors to Gilde and its affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of DPA, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

About DPA

DPA holds a top-3 position in specialist in secondment solutions in its chosen niche markets in the Netherlands. These services are a value add solution for any organization looking for professionals with specialized knowledge and skills at short notice. Our employees use this experience to help fast-track their careers and development and to grow in their respective fields. DPA offers its employees the opportunity to be passionate about their work and to continuously work on their professional and personal development.

At DPA, we supply only the very best professionals, both to resolve complex issues and complete temporary assignments. We have segmented our services into 12 areas of expertise: supply chain & logistics, banking & insurance, legal, tax, privacy & information security, social domain, IT, engineering, finance & control, facility, procurement, compliance & risk.

Fast and secure: based on our knowledge of clients and our experience, we make a careful selection from our pool of more than 1,000 DPA professionals and our network of independent specialists. We then assign our professionals to take on challenging projects with high-profile clients.

Since we ensure that our highly qualified professionals develop their knowledge and skills on an ongoing basis, our clients value us as a proactive knowledge partner that always provides them with the specialist expertise they need with effective solutions to future challenges. Further information is available at www.dpa.nl

About Gilde Equity Management

Gilde is one of the most prominent independent private equity firms in the Benelux with c. EUR 1.5 billion under management, entrusted by blue chip institutional investors through funds with a long-term investment horizon. Gilde participates in companies run by entrepreneurial management teams with strong growth ambitions. Over the years, Gilde has invested in a large number of companies with activities in a wide range of sectors, including in particular the consulting and staffing industry (examples being Actief Interim, Conclusion, Eiffel, EV-Box, Famed, Future Groep and Nspyre). Gilde actively supports its portfolio companies in the pursuit of its ambitious growth plans, including organic and buy-and-build opportunities. Further information is available at www.gembenelux.com

Disclaimer

This is a joint press release by DPA and the Offeror pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5 Paragraph 1 and Section 7 Paragraph 4 of the Decree and contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press release is not intended to be complete. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, DPA, the Offeror and Gilde disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither DPA, nor the Offeror nor Gilde, nor any of their advisors, assumes any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any DPA shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan. The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of DPA in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to the impact of this Offer on DPA, the Offeror and Gilde and the targeted timeline for the Offer. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words “anticipated,” “expected” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although DPA, the Offeror and Gilde believe that the assumptions upon which their respective financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without unexpected delays or conditions, the Offeror’s ability to successfully operate DPA without disruption to its other business activities, the Offeror’s ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of DPA, the effects of competition, economic conditions in the global markets in which DPA operate, and other factors that can be found in DPA’s, the Offeror's and/or Gilde’s press releases and public filings.

Neither DPA, nor the Offeror nor Gilde, nor any of their advisors, accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition of the other or their respective groups. Each of DPA, the Offeror and Gilde expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.