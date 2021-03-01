Arlington, VA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The frozen food category is experiencing all-time consumer interest over the past year, with momentum expected to continue. This March, National Frozen Food Month, the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) anticipates home cooks will continue to reach for their favorite frozen foods.
As consumers adjusted to the impact of COVID-19 over the past year, record numbers have turned to the frozen food aisle for inspiration and solutions while preparing meals more often at home. In 2020, frozen food sales grew by more than 21 percent with nearly all categories seeing double-digit sales increases.
“The frozen food category is hotter than ever,” said AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. “Loyal fans of frozen foods are purchasing more than usual and new customers are discovering the expansion and culinary innovation within the category.”
This National Frozen Food Month, consider these three tips for maximizing the many benefits of frozen foods:
Adrienne Seiling American Frozen Food Institute 202-503-6242 aseiling@affi.com
