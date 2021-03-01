Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus for the 3iQ Ether ETF (the “Fund”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except for Québec).



“Ethereum is a network of decentralized financial applications (DeFi) transforming the financial world as we know it today. With the success of our Ether closed end fund, it is a natural progression for us to file for a physical Ether ETF to enhance our product suite in the growing digital asset space.” – Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund with: (a) exposure to the digital currency Ether (ETH) and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of ETH, and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

3iQ will act as the investment manager and portfolio manager of the Fund.

Ether is the native digital asset to the Ethereum blockchain, a decentralized platform for money and new kinds of financial applications. The concept of Ethereum was developed in Canada in 2013 and subsequently launched by a group of technologists from all over the world. With a market capitalization of over $175 billion as of March 1, 2021, Ether is the second largest digital asset behind bitcoin.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$1.85 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public listed bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund priced in Canadian dollars (TSX:QBTC) and US dollars (TSX:QBTC.U). In December of 2020, we launched The Ether Fund, priced in Canadian dollars (TSX:QETH.UN) and US dollars (TSX:QETH.U).

As a digital asset manager, 3iQ has the technical knowledge and operational expertise to handle complex assets like bitcoin and ETH. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to leading digital assets such as bitcoin and Ether. For more information about 3iQ, The Bitcoin Fund, The Ether Fund, the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF or the 3iQ Ether ETF, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye – Chairman and CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

A preliminary prospectus relating to the Fund has been with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all of the provinces and territories of Canada (except for Quebec). The preliminary prospectus is subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the units of the Fund until a receipt for the final prospectus of the Fund has been issued by the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units of the Fund are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

