MCLEAN, VA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal 100 Awards are presented to the 100 women and men who personify what’s possible in how the federal government acquires, develops and manages IT. Award recipients will be honored at the Federal 100 Awards Gala on August 27th, in FCW magazine and online at FCW.com.

As with previous years, this year’s winners include a mix of outstanding individuals from civilian and defense agencies, the intelligence community, the legislative branch and the private sector. The 2021 pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done throughout the community, and whittling that pool down to 100 individuals is a process that takes hours of deliberation and discussion among the judges. The complete list of winners can be found at http://fed100.com.

"Each year it is a tremendous privilege to sift through the stories of these exceptional individuals," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "Limiting ourselves to the final 100 is a challenging and rewarding process that I’m incredibly proud to be a part of."

Detailed winner profiles will be featured on FCW.com in early August, and will appear in the August print and digital issues of FCW.

For more information on the Federal 100 Awards, visit https://Fed100.com

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

About Public Sector 360

Public Sector 360, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to Government IT sectors. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://www.publicsector360.com

Alene Metcalf 1105 Media Inc 703.876.5052 ametcalf@publicsector360.com