Washington, DC, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairview Pharmacy Service Receives URAC Rare Disease Designation

Among the first pharmacies in the country to achieve this mark of highest quality

URAC, the nation’s pre-eminent pharmacy accrediting body, announced that Fairview Pharmacy Services, part of Fairview Health Services, received Rare Disease Pharmacy Designation The pharmacy is among the very early adopters of this designation which shows their commitment to high-quality pharmacy practice and advanced expertise with rare disease treatment. Fairview also holds URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation and Mail Service Pharmacy Accreditation'

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Fairview do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “By achieving two URAC pharmacy accreditations and a rare disease designation, Fairview Pharmacy Services has demonstrated excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes.”

“At Fairview, we’re proud of our work to achieve two URAC accreditations and in being only the second organization to receive a rare disease designation,” said Jake Hansen, PharmD, MS, Fairview Pharmacy Manager. “As precision medicine emerges, rare disease diagnoses and associated orphan drugs continue to grow, it’s more important than ever to earn the URAC seal – a symbol of excellence and commitment to quality and accountability.”

“The URAC accreditation process was instrumental in supporting our initiative to provide the best care to the patients that need it most, explained Tori Grier, PharmD, Fairview Supervisor of Specialty Clinical Services. “URAC accreditation ensures our processes help address care for the whole patient, not only their medications. This very collaborative effort between our organization and URAC led to an improved patient support system.”

About Fairview

Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1906, Fairview provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Fairview has enjoyed a long partnership with the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians, now represented in the M Health Fairview brand. Together, we offer access to breakthrough medical research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health needs.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC (urac.org) is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

