VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) reports an announcement made by Titan Mining Corporation (“Titan”) on February 26, 2021 regarding the Company’s 100% owned Mineral Ridge project, Esmeralda County, Nevada. Titan Mining Corporation can earn an 80% joint venture interest by spending a total of US$35 million over a staged period of five years. If Titan spends the initial US$7 million of expenditures by January 1, 2022, it will also have the right to acquire a 100% interest by paying Scorpio Gold US$35 million on or before December 31, 2022.
The Titan February 26, 2021 press release is quoted as follows:
“Titan announced that in satisfying the reporting requirements of the British Columbia Securities Commission Titan commissioned an independent consultant to prepare a technical report on the Mineral Ridge Project.
The technical report for Titan was based on a technical report with an effective date of January 2, 2018, summarizing a feasibility study that was prepared for Scorpio Gold on Mineral Ridge. The technical report prepared for Titan differs in some respects to that prepared for Scorpio Gold given the more recent effective date of the report of December 1, 2020, and includes the reclassification of the Measured Mineral Resources within the existing heap leach pad to Indicated Mineral Resources, an addition of a surge pile to accommodate the crusher which modified the capital cost estimate, changes to the power costs that modified the operating cost estimate, review of commodity prices, and review of inputs to the economic analysis including changes to the gold price used in the analysis.
The results of the study indicated that approximately 14,000 ounces of gold had been recovered from continued leaching from the existing leach pad since the 2018 technical report. While the independent consultant has confirmed that the volume of material on the leach pad is generally unchanged (outside of the 14,000 ounces of gold recovered from continued leaching), the extraction has made it unclear where the reported Measured Mineral Resources estimated for Scorpio Gold are precisely located on the leach pad. As a result, the independent consultant revised the Measured classification to Indicated. The below updated estimate of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves reflects the foregoing revisions.
Table 1: Mineral Resources Summary
Mineral Resource Estimate for Mineralization Contained within the Heap Leach Pad
|Classification
|Tons
('000)
|Gold
(opt)
|Silver
(opt)
|Contained Gold
('000 oz)
|Contained Silver
('000 oz)
|Indicated
|7,290
|0.015
|0.015
|107.7
|109.3
|Inferred
|78
|0.014
|0.023
|1.1
|1.8
Notes:
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate for Run of Mine Remnant Areas
|Area
|Classification
|Tons
('000)
|Gold Grade
(opt)
|Contained Gold
('000 oz)
|Brodie
|Measured
|455.7
|0.063
|28.6
|Indicated
|237.9
|0.056
|13.4
|Subtotal Measured and Indicated
|693.6
|0.060
|41.9
|Custer
|Measured
|147.8
|0.083
|12.3
|Indicated
|75.4
|0.088
|6.6
|Subtotal Measured and Indicated
|223.2
|0.085
|18.9
|Drinkwater HW
|Measured
|527.3
|0.046
|24.3
|Indicated
|209.2
|0.049
|10.3
|Subtotal Measured and Indicated
|736.6
|0.047
|34.6
|Mary LC & Bunkhouse
|Measured
|721.4
|0.072
|51.7
|Indicated
|403.3
|0.074
|29.8
|Subtotal Measured and Indicated
|1,124.7
|0.072
|81.5
|Oromonte
|Measured
|235.8
|0.162
|38.3
|Indicated
|169.0
|0.074
|12.6
|Subtotal Measured and Indicated
|404.8
|0.126
|50.9
|Combined
|Measured
|2,088.0
|0.074
|155.2
|Indicated
|1,094.8
|0.066
|72.6
|Total Measured and Indicated
|3,182.8
|0.072
|227.8
Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Run of Mine Remnant Areas
|Area
|Classification
|Tons
('000)
|Gold Grade
(opt)
|Contained Gold
('000 oz)
|Brodie
|Inferred
|2.4
|0.034
|0.08
|Custer
|Inferred
|—
|—
|—
|Drinkwater HW
|Inferred
|180.1
|0.059
|10.61
|Mary LC & Bunkhouse
|Inferred
|0.1
|0.061
|0.01
|Oromonte
|Inferred
|0.4
|0.092
|0.03
|Combined
|Total Inferred
|182.9
|0.059
|10.73
Notes:
Table 2: Mineral Reserves Summary
Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Heap Leach Pad
|Mineral Reserve Classification
|Tons
('000)
|Gold
(opt)
|Silver
(opt)
|Contained Gold
('000 oz)
|Contained Silver
('000 oz)
|Probable
|7,290
|0.015
|0.015
|107.7
|109.3
|Less material remaining in place due to facility designs
|(260)
|0.015
|0.015
|(3.8)
|(3.9)
|Total Probable
|7,030
|0.015
|0.015
|103.9
|105.4
Notes:
Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Run of Mine Remnant Areas
|Pit Area
|Mineral Reserve
Classification
|Tons
('000)
|Gold
(opt)
|Contained Gold
('000 oz)
|Brodie
|Proven
|51
|0.042
|2.1
|Probable
|12
|0.027
|0.3
|Subtotal Proven and Probable
|63
|0.039
|2.5
|Custer
|Proven
|314
|0.047
|14.8
|Probable
|144
|0.032
|4.6
|Subtotal Proven and Probable
|459
|0.042
|19.4
|Drinkwater
|Proven
|836
|0.038
|32.1
|Probable
|352
|0.033
|11.7
|Subtotal Proven and Probable
|1,189
|0.037
|43.7
|Mary LC
|Proven
|470
|0.035
|16.3
|Probable
|276
|0.035
|9.7
|Subtotal Proven and Probable
|746
|0.035
|26.0
|Bunkhouse
|Proven
|239
|0.047
|11.1
|Probable
|4
|0.021
|0.1
|Subtotal Proven and Probable
|243
|0.046
|11.2
|Oromonte
|Proven
|563
|0.071
|39.8
|Probable
|449
|0.030
|13.7
|Subtotal Proven and Probable
|1,012
|0.053
|53.5
|Total Combined
|Proven
|2,474
|0.047
|116.2
|Probable
|1,239
|0.032
|40.1
|Total Proven and Probable
|3,713
|0.042
|156.3
Notes:
A technical report in support of the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in this news release, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) titled “Mineral Ridge Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA” with an effective date of December 22, 2020, has been filed on SEDAR concurrently with the issuance of this news release. Readers are encouraged to review the final technical report in its entirety.
Data Verification
Data verification performed in support of the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for Mineral Ridge included in the technical report prepared for Titan included site visits; review of QA/QC data, sampling analytical data and programs from Scorpio Gold and predecessor company drill campaigns; database verification; review of metallurgical data and metallurgical recovery assumptions including leach pad performance; review of mine and recovery plan assumptions; and review of commodity price, capital and operating cost assumptions.
Drilling performed by Scorpio Gold primarily in the period 2014–2017 supports the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. Scorpio Gold employed a QA/QC program of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and field duplicates inserted in the sample stream at the rate of approximately one control for every 20 samples. The same QA/QC program was generally employed for all samples submitted to each laboratory and the Scorpio Gold on-site assay laboratory. QA/QC procedures implemented during the 2014–2017 drill programs are generally acceptable to support the analytical precision and repeatability. The nature, extent, and results of the sample preparation, security, and analytical procedures, and the quality control procedures employed, and quality assurance actions taken by Scorpio Gold provide acceptable confidence in the drill hole data collection and processing to support Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation, and mine planning. Gold and silver assays can be used to estimate Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves for the heap leach pad. Silver was not routinely assayed for in the remnant area drill programs. As a result, only gold estimation can currently be supported for these areas.
Qualified Person
The Qualified Persons who co-authored the technical report include Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME, Mr. Bruce Genereaux, RM SME, Mr. Jeffrey Choquette, P.E., Mr. Brian Arthur, RM SME, Mr. Ian Crundwell, P.Geo., and Mr. Kevin Lutes, P.E. The Qualified Persons supervised the preparation of the information that forms the basis for this news release.”
Brian Lock, Chief Executive Officer of Scorpio Gold commented: “While there are no significant differences in the reconfirmed results in the Titan technical report, it is additional verification of the resources and reserves contained in the Mineral Ridge Project. The Company looks forward to the results of Titan’s ongoing exploration program.”
About Scorpio Gold
Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property. The Company is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of the adjacent Kinross Manhattan property.
Scorpio Gold is party to an earn-in option agreement with Titan Mining Corporation whereby Titan can earn an 80% joint venture interest on the Company’s 100% owned Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. To maintain the option Titan must spend a total of US$35 million over a staged period of five years. If Titan spends the initial US$7 million of expenditures by January 1, 2022, it will also have the right to acquire a 100% interest by paying Scorpio Gold US$35 million on or before December 31, 2022.
