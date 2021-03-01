The Anomali board of directors has appointed industry leader Ahmed Rubaie as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and as a board member, effective March 1, 2021. Rubaie, a highly respected CEO and industry veteran, has more than three decades of global technology leadership experience.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its board of directors has appointed industry leader Ahmed Rubaie as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and as a board member, effective March 1, 2021. He will succeed Hugh Njemanze, who worked closely with the board to help drive this change. Njemanze will remain with the company as its President and as a member of the board of directors.



Njemanze became CEO of Anomali in June of 2014, since then, he has led the company to rise as a leader in the market through the introduction of new cyber threat intelligence and threat detection innovations. Njemanze successfully guided the company through the extraordinary circumstances and challenges of the past year and will now begin the new CEO onboarding process with the company well-positioned to continue to grow and drive value. He will continue to drive the company’s leadership position as an innovator in the cybersecurity market.

Rubaie, a highly respected CEO and industry veteran, has more than three decades of global technology leadership experience. In his prior roles, Rubaie has driven strategic expansion and diversification of businesses across markets, industries and customers, steering delivery of leading and differentiated solutions. Rubaie has overseen the successful execution of growth transformation, including at Ariba (NASDAQ: ARBA) where he helped the company emerge from the 2008 recession to become the second most valuable Software-as-a-Service company by 2012. At Sitecore, a global leader in context marketing management software, Rubaie helped the Company succeed in a rapid growth transformation while getting it ready for the public markets. He has been active in the cybersecurity space, including private investments and board work. Rubaie holds a B.A. in Economics from Albion College and a J.D. from the University of Detroit Mercy Law School. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business, where he teaches Contemporary Business Issues.

“Together with Hugh, the board worked to bring in a new CEO to drive the next phase of growth for the company. Ahmed is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of operational execution. He is very customer centric and quite passionate about our space. He will continue a values-based cultural leadership approach with a focus on growing the Anomali threat intelligence and detection portfolio,” said Anomali board member Dr. Steve Herrod, Managing Director of General Catalyst. “After thoughtful consideration, the board, together with Njemanze, concluded that now is the right time to make this leadership change and draw on Ahmed’s strategic and operational expertise to lead Anomali through this critical period of transformative growth. The board is confident that Ahmed, together with the rest of the leadership team, will ensure execution of Anomali’s strategy to extend its product leadership position and to deliver on new innovations that will make intelligence-driven threat detection an effective part of every organization’s security strategy.”

“I am thrilled to join and lead Anomali forward at this important time for the company, and our industry,” said Rubaie. “Anomali has been at the forefront of threat intelligence, and I look forward to extending this position going forward. I have tremendous admiration for the company’s recent contributions to the global cyber security effort and am particularly excited about our differentiated innovation in the extended detection and response solution space. I believe Anomali has significant potential to continue to reshape the future of threat intelligence and detection and look forward to working with the incredibly talented global team to accelerate innovation and create value for our global customers and partners.”

“The board and I deeply appreciate Hugh Njemanze for his leadership and significant contributions,” continued Anomali independent board member Tom Reilly, former CEO of ArcSight and Cloudera. “Under his leadership, Anomali grew from a single product vendor into a robust threat intelligence platform company. Hugh has been instrumental in energizing the company’s culture to drive better execution of our product roadmap, placing Anomali in a strong strategic and financial position. We thank him for his ongoing guidance as he works with Ahmed and the leadership team to extend our innovative product offerings and market leadership.”

“I am excited to welcome Ahmed to the Anomali team. We are at a scale and period of growth where his operational skills will bring tremendous value to the company,” said Njemanze. “I am excited to focus on my passion of industry direction, product strategy, and engaging with our valuable customers and partners. We will make a great team.”

