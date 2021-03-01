GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results and provided program and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“2020 was a year of great progress for Viela, despite the many external challenges resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Bing Yao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Viela Bio. “Most significantly, we received FDA approval for UPLIZNA® to treat adult patients with AQP4+ NMOSD and achieved solid product uptake, closed a successful public offering and continued to advance our full pipeline with the initiation of several clinical trials, including pivotal studies.”
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon)
UPLIZNA® is a CD19-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.
UPLIZNA® in NMOSD
UPLIZNA® in Additional Indications
VIB4920
VIB4920 is an investigational fusion protein designed to bind to CD40L on activated T cells, blocking their interaction with CD40-expressing B cells.
VIB7734
VIB7734 is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to target and bind to ILT7, a cell surface molecule specific to pDCs, leading to their depletion. This depletion may also decrease other inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-alpha and IL-6, which are critical to the pathogenesis of a number of autoimmune diseases.
BUSINESS UPDATES
Financial Results
Additional Information and Where to Find It
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated consummation of the acquisition of Viela Bio by Horizon Therapeutics and the timing and benefits thereof, our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management; our expectations regarding the commercialization of UPLIZNA®; our belief that UPLIZNA® provides prescribing physicians an important new treatment option for patients living with NMOSD; our belief that UPLIZNA® could reduce attacks which can lead to devastating and irreversible disability in patients living with NMOSD; our estimate of the number of people in the U.S. suffering from NMOSD; our estimate of the percentage of patients with NMOSD that test positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies; statements regarding the timing and progress of our ongoing clinical trials with inebilizumab in additional indications, as well as the initiation, timing, progress and results of our completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials for our other product candidates; statements regarding the timing and potential approval of UPLIZNA® in countries outside the United States; potential benefits of UPLIZNA®; our expectations regarding the availability of UPLIZNA®; the commercialization and market acceptance of UPLIZNA®; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance and the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our commercialization efforts, business, operations and clinical trials; and our plans and the expected timing for the availability and reporting of data from our ongoing clinical trials are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Various factors may cause differences between our expectations and actual results including risks related to Horizon Therapeutics’ ability to complete the transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; whether the tender offer conditions will be satisfied; whether sufficient stockholders of Viela Bio tender their shares in the transaction; the outcome of legal proceedings that may be instituted against Viela Bio and/or others relating to the transaction; and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and our subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Revenue:
|Product revenue, net
|$
|11,652
|$
|—
|$
|—
|License revenue
|—
|50,000
|—
|Total revenue
|11,652
|50,000
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of products sold
|2,040
|—
|—
|Research and development
|103,302
|104,641
|42,414
|Selling, General and administrative
|60,192
|35,050
|6,565
|Acquisition of in-process research and development
|—
|—
|143,333
|Total operating expenses
|165,534
|139,691
|192,312
|Loss from operations
|(153,882
|)
|(89,691
|)
|(192,312
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|3,214
|3,262
|2,042
|Total other income
|3,214
|3,262
|2,042
|Net loss
|$
|(150,668
|)
|$
|(86,429
|)
|$
|(190,270
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(2.83
|)
|$
|(7.02
|)
|$
|(19,027,000
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|53,155,097
|12,309,231
|10
|Other comprehensive income
|Unrealized gains on marketable securities, net
|$
|74
|$
|5
|$
|—
|Total other comprehensive income
|74
|5
|—
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(150,594
|)
|$
|(86,424
|)
|$
|(190,270
|)
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|130,065
|$
|200,851
|Marketable securities
|237,622
|113,945
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,385
|30,000
|Prepaid and other current assets
|16,227
|6,242
|Total current assets
|389,299
|351,038
|Marketable securities, non-current
|10,792
|31,415
|Property and equipment, net
|2,786
|1,499
|Intangible assets, net
|18,680
|—
|Other assets
|1,700
|102
|Total assets
|$
|423,257
|$
|384,054
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,570
|$
|7,459
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|16,217
|9,192
|Related party liability
|3,423
|12,892
|Refund liability
|20,835
|—
|Total current liabilities
|46,045
|29,543
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,384
|—
|Total liabilities
|47,429
|29,543
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized
as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 54,891,511 and
50,617,868 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and
2019, respectively
|55
|51
|Additional paid-in capital
|803,061
|631,154
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|79
|5
|Accumulated deficit
|(427,367
|)
|(276,699
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|375,828
|354,511
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and
stockholders’ equity
|$
|423,257
|$
|384,054
