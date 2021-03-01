Recently reported that ongoing DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS achieved interim proteinuria endpoint
Preparations underway for meetings with regulatory agencies in first half of 2021 to discuss planned accelerated approval submissions for FSGS
Pivotal PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy on track to report topline proteinuria results in the third quarter of 2021
Net product sales increased 13 percent to $198 million for the full year 2020
February common stock offering generated net proceeds of $189 million
SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provided a corporate update.
“In 2020, our organization executed on all of our key objectives despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic. This resulted in achieving enrollment milestones in our pivotal studies of sparsentan in FSGS and IgAN at or ahead of schedule, diversifying our pipeline with the addition of TVT-058 and serving more patients than ever before with our approved products,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Led by the interim readouts from our Phase 3 studies of sparsentan, we expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for Travere. We were very pleased to begin the year with the DUPLEX Study in FSGS achieving its pre-specified interim proteinuria endpoint. Reaching this clinical milestone positions us to engage with regulators in pursuit of submissions for accelerated approval as we continue efforts to prepare our organization for the future commercialization of sparsentan, if approved. We are also looking forward to the interim proteinuria assessment from the PROTECT Study in IgAN during the third quarter, which could potentially position us to ultimately deliver sparsentan as a new treatment standard in both FSGS and IgAN.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $51.0 million, compared to $46.7 million for the same period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net product sales were $198.3 million, compared to $175.3 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in net product sales is attributable to organic growth across the Company’s commercial products. In 2021, the Company anticipates mid-single-digit percentage growth in net product sales compared to 2020.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $38.4 million, compared to $36.4 million for the same period in 2019. For the full year 2020, R&D expenses were $131.8 million, compared to $141.0 million for the same period in 2019. The difference is largely attributable to the discontinuation of the fosmetpantotenate development program during the fourth quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, R&D expenses were $35.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2019.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $35.7 million, compared to $27.5 million for the same period in 2019. For the full year 2020, SG&A expenses were $135.8 million, compared to $129.0 million for the same period in 2019. The difference is largely attributable to increased headcount as a result of the Company’s operational growth, and professional fees. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, SG&A expenses were $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $19.6 million for the same period in 2019.
The Company incurred a $97.1 million IPR&D expense during the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result of its acquisition of the TVT-058 development program in November of 2020.
Total other expense, net, for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2019. The difference is largely attributable to a reduction in interest income.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $121.6 million, or $2.37 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $30.3 million, or $0.70 per basic share for the same period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net loss was $169.4 million, compared to $146.4 million for the same period in 2019. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $112.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.26 per basic share for the same period in 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $361.6 million. In February 2021, the Company completed a common stock offering with net proceeds of approximately $189 million.
Program Updates
Sparsentan
TVT-058
About Travere Therapeutics
At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com
|TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share amounts)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|84,772
|$
|62,436
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost $276,111, allowance for credit losses of $0 as of December 31, 2020; amortized cost $335,206, allowance for credit losses of $0 as of December 31, 2019)
|276,817
|336,088
|Accounts receivable, net
|15,925
|18,048
|Inventory, net
|7,608
|6,082
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,143
|5,015
|Tax receivable
|17,142
|1,395
|Total current assets
|410,407
|429,064
|Property and equipment, net
|9,418
|2,891
|Other assets
|33,489
|14,709
|Intangible assets, net
|153,189
|157,200
|Goodwill
|936
|936
|Total assets
|$
|607,439
|$
|604,800
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,133
|$
|26,614
|Accrued expenses
|56,793
|51,745
|Other current liabilities
|6,334
|8,590
|Business combination-related contingent consideration
|17,400
|8,500
|Total current liabilities
|92,660
|95,449
|Convertible debt
|215,339
|204,861
|Other non-current liabilities
|40,527
|20,894
|Business combination-related contingent consideration, less current portion
|47,700
|62,400
|Total liabilities
|396,226
|383,604
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,248,431 and 43,088,921 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|5
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|797,985
|636,910
|Accumulated deficit
|(585,875
|)
|(416,444
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(902
|)
|726
|Total stockholders' equity
|211,213
|221,196
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|607,439
|$
|604,800
Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.
|TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Net product sales:
|Thiola/Thiola EC
|$
|28,311
|$
|26,246
|$
|108,883
|$
|95,638
|Bile acid products
|22,672
|20,442
|89,438
|79,700
|Total net product sales
|50,983
|46,688
|198,321
|175,338
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|2,073
|1,725
|6,126
|5,234
|Research and development
|38,385
|36,366
|131,773
|140,963
|Selling, general and administrative
|35,738
|27,533
|135,799
|128,951
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(3,794
|)
|9,231
|3,655
|15,051
|Impairment of L-UDCA IPR&D intangible asset
|—
|—
|—
|25,500
|Write off of L-UDCA contingent consideration
|—
|—
|—
|(18,000
|)
|Acquired IPR&D expense
|97,131
|—
|97,131
|—
|Impairment of long-term investment
|—
|—
|—
|15,000
|Total operating expenses
|169,533
|74,855
|374,484
|312,699
|Operating loss
|(118,550
|)
|(28,167
|)
|(176,163
|)
|(137,361
|)
|Other Income (expense), net:
|Other income (expense), net
|631
|359
|1,420
|(314
|)
|Interest income
|588
|2,180
|5,003
|10,055
|Interest expense
|(4,762
|)
|(4,599
|)
|(19,050
|)
|(18,828
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(3,543
|)
|(2,060
|)
|(12,627
|)
|(9,087
|)
|Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes
|(122,093
|)
|(30,227
|)
|(188,790
|)
|(146,448
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|471
|(32
|)
|19,359
|21
|Net loss
|$
|(121,622
|)
|$
|(30,259
|)
|$
|(169,431
|)
|$
|(146,427
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per common share, basic
|$
|(2.37
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(3.56
|)
|$
|(3.46
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|(2.37
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(3.56
|)
|$
|(3.46
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|51,264,029
|43,023,479
|47,539,631
|42,339,961
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|51,264,029
|43,023,479
|47,539,631
|42,339,961
Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.
|TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(118,550
|)
|$
|(28,167
|)
|$
|(176,163
|)
|$
|(137,361
|)
|R&D operating expense
|(38,385
|)
|(36,366
|)
|(131,773
|)
|(140,963
|)
|Stock compensation
|2,399
|1,609
|9,367
|6,910
|Amortization & depreciation
|293
|292
|1,163
|1,159
|Subtotal non-GAAP items
|2,692
|1,901
|10,530
|8,069
|Non-GAAP R&D expense
|(35,693
|)
|(34,465
|)
|(121,243
|)
|(132,894
|)
|SG&A operating expense
|(35,738
|)
|(27,533
|)
|(135,799
|)
|(128,951
|)
|Stock compensation
|3,953
|2,888
|14,247
|14,195
|Amortization & depreciation
|6,295
|4,998
|23,371
|19,249
|Subtotal non-GAAP items
|10,248
|7,886
|37,618
|33,444
|Non-GAAP SG&A expense
|(25,490
|)
|(19,647
|)
|(98,181
|)
|(95,507
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(3,794
|)
|9,231
|3,655
|15,051
|Subtotal non-GAAP items
|9,146
|19,018
|51,803
|56,564
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|$
|(109,404
|)
|$
|(9,149
|)
|$
|(124,360
|)
|$
|(80,797
|)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(121,622
|)
|$
|(30,259
|)
|$
|(169,431
|)
|$
|(146,427
|)
|Non-GAAP operating loss adjustments
|9,146
|19,018
|51,803
|56,564
|Income tax provision
|(471
|)
|32
|(19,359
|)
|(21
|)
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(112,947
|)
|$
|(11,209
|)
|$
|(136,987
|)
|$
|(89,884
|)
|Per share data:
|Net earnings per common share, basic
|$
|(2.20
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(2.88
|)
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|51,264,029
|43,023,479
|47,539,631
|42,339,961
Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.
