XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” Clinical Trial in Adult Focal Epilepsy on Track for Topline Data in Third Quarter of 2021
Conference Call at 4:30 pm ET Today
BURNABY, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “With two of our most advanced proprietary product candidates – XEN1101 and XEN496 – currently in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, as well as a number of earlier stage clinical and non-clinical epilepsy assets in development, we believe Xenon is advancing one of the most robust epilepsy pipelines in the biopharmaceutical industry. Our focus remains on driving towards the topline data readout expected in the third quarter of this year from our Phase 2b ‘X-TOLE’ clinical trial examining the use of XEN1101 in adult focal epilepsy.”
Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Financial Officer added, “We were excited to present new pre-clinical data and provide a clinical overview of our XEN1101 program at the ASENT 2021 meeting last week. These presentations highlighted our belief that XEN1101 has key “ease-of-use” attributes that could meaningfully differentiate XEN1101 from other anti-seizure medications currently used to treat adult focal epilepsy. Additionally, we announced that we intend to support the initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in 2021 with academic collaborators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai examining XEN1101 in major depressive disorder and anhedonia.”
Highlights and Anticipated Milestones
Proprietary Programs
Partnered Programs
Corporate Highlights
Dr. Pimstone commented, “On behalf of the Xenon team, we wish our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ernesto Aycardi well in his future endeavors as he pursues an opportunity to lead global development for a pharmaceutical company, and we are grateful for his many contributions to our clinical programs. We expect a smooth transition as Ernesto will be staying on with Xenon until late April, by which time we will have concluded patient screening in our XEN1101 X-TOLE study. We are delighted to announce that we have engaged Dr. Kenneth Sommerville to serve as Xenon’s interim Chief Medical Officer. We believe Ken is one of the most experienced epilepsy drug developers in the pharmaceutical industry, with more than 20 years of experience in both orphan and larger market indications. In addition to leading the development of Epidiolex to a successful NDA submission for GW Pharmaceuticals, Ken was highly involved in the clinical development of sodium valproate, tiagabine, and lacosamide.”
Dr. Ken Sommerville said, “Xenon’s broad pipeline of epilepsy drugs with novel, differentiated mechanisms has the potential to improve patient outcomes. Based on the encouraging data generated to date, I am looking forward to the important clinical read-out from the X-TOLE study, as well as supporting the advancement of other clinical programs within Xenon’s portfolio.”
2020 Financial Results
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020 were $177.0 million, compared to $141.4 million as of December 31, 2019. There were 35,012,125 common shares and 1,016,000 Series 1 Preferred Shares, which are convertible into common shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holder, subject to certain limitations, outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
Based on current assumptions, which include fully supporting the planned clinical development of XEN1101, XEN496 and XEN007, Xenon anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2023, excluding any revenue generated from existing partnerships or potential new partnering arrangements.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, Xenon reported total revenue of $32.2 million, compared to $6.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was attributable to the recognition of $26.8 million of deferred revenue as well as $5.4 million for research and development services from the license and collaboration agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, compared to $2.9 and $0.4 million, respectively, in the comparable period. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 also included $3.5 million in connection with the agreement with Flexion.
Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $50.5 million, compared to $38.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase of $11.7 million was primarily attributable to increased spending on Xenon’s clinical development product candidates XEN1101 and XEN496, and, to a lesser extent, increased spending on pre-clinical, discovery and other internal programs. This was partially offset by decreased spending on XEN901, now known as NBI-921352, as clinical development costs are borne by Neurocrine Biosciences.
General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $12.9 million compared to $10.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase of $2.1 million was primarily attributable to increased stock-based compensation expense, insurance premiums and salaries and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in legal fees for intellectual property protection.
Other income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.2 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in foreign exchange gains largely from the translation of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities denominated in Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars.
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $28.8 million, compared to $41.6 million for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily attributable to revenue recognized in the year pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, partially offset by higher research and development expenses as compared to the same period in 2019.
Conference Call Information
Xenon will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the year-end results and to provide a corporate update. The webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 6061326.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact, and include statements regarding the anticipated impact and timing of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations; the timing of and results from clinical trials and pre-clinical development activities, including those related to XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007, and other proprietary products, and those related to NBI-921352, FX301, and other partnered product candidates; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success and commercial potential of XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007 and other proprietary and partnered product candidates; the anticipated timing of IND, or IND-equivalent, submissions and the initiation of future clinical trials for XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007, and other proprietary products, and those related to NBI-921352, FX301, and other partnered candidates; the efficacy of our clinical trial designs; our ability to successfully develop and achieve milestones in the XEN496, XEN1101, XEN007 and other proprietary development programs; the timing and results of our interactions with regulators; the potential to advance certain of our product candidates directly into Phase 2 or later stage clinical trials; anticipated enrollment in our clinical trials and the timing thereof; the expansion of the X-TOLE clinical trial and the anticipated timing of the topline data therefrom; the progress and potential of our other ongoing development programs; the potential receipt of milestone payments and royalties from our collaborators; our expectation of having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2023; and the timing of potential publication or presentation of future clinical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on our clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on our behalf, may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our or our collaborators’ product candidates; our assumptions regarding our planned expenditures and sufficiency of our cash to fund operations may be incorrect; our ongoing discovery and pre-clinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; any of our or our collaborators’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of our or our collaborators’ clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; impact of new or changing laws and regulations; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
|XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|176,997
|$
|141,358
|Other current assets
|4,786
|3,508
|Other assets
|7,403
|2,831
|Total assets
|$
|189,186
|$
|147,697
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|10,874
|8,818
|Deferred revenue
|3,642
|29,743
|Term loan
|—
|4,650
|Other current liabilities
|265
|168
|Other liabilities
|3,050
|12,341
|Total liabilities
|$
|17,831
|$
|55,720
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|171,355
|$
|91,977
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|189,186
|$
|147,697
|XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|32,166
|$
|6,829
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|50,523
|38,845
|General and administrative
|12,944
|10,803
|Total operating expenses
|63,467
|49,648
|Loss from operations
|(31,301
|)
|(42,819
|)
|Other income
|2,207
|1,201
|Loss before income taxes
|(29,094
|)
|(41,618
|)
|Income tax recovery
|257
|23
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(28,837
|)
|(41,595
|)
|Net loss attributable to preferred shareholders
|(824
|)
|(1,568
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(28,013
|)
|$
|(40,027
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(1.54
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|34,542,213
|25,939,405
Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Burnaby, British Columbia, CANADA
logo_icon_teal_500px.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: