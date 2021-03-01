FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that its management team is scheduled to participate at the two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March 2021.



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Meetings: Management is participating in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/mgh/2479180 . The webcast will be archived on the Events page on the Company’s website, www.motusgi.com .

About Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

