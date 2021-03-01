SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today reported financial results and operational updates for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
“The progress we made during the fourth quarter and in 2020 has set us up for another potentially pivotal year in 2021, with multiple anticipated milestones across our portfolio,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and CEO. “Our growing team continues to execute well as we advance our pipeline of precision oncology drug candidates.”
Fourth quarter 2020 and recent highlights include:
REPOTRECTINIB, ROS1/TRK Inhibitor
TPX-0022, MET/ SRC/CSF1R Inhibitor
TPX-0046, RET Inhibitor
TPX-0131, ALK Inhibitor
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Upcoming Milestones
Key milestones anticipated in 2021 include:
Repotrectinib
TPX-0046
TPX-0022
TPX-0131
Preclinical/Research
Webcast and Conference Call
Turning Point will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call today, March 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Countouriotis will host the call, which will be accessible through the "Investors" section of tptherapeutics.com or by dialing (877) 388-2118 (in the United States) or (470) 495-9489 (outside the U.S.) using conference ID 5683087. A replay will be available through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com.
About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor currently pending IND submission. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results that are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. When preparing our supplemental non-GAAP financial results, the Company excluded certain GAAP items that management does not consider to be normal. In particular, the non-GAAP measures exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense relating to a one-time charge of $31.4 million associated with previously disclosed modifications to the vesting of existing stock options, pursuant to the transition agreement with the company’s scientific founder. These non-GAAP measures are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP as management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important in comparing current results with prior-period results. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached financial information.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Turning Point Therapeutics’ drug candidates, repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046 and TPX-0131, the results, conduct, progress and timing of Turning Point Therapeutics’ research and development programs and clinical trials, including the TRIDENT-1 clinical study of repotrectinib, the SHIELD-1 clinical study of TPX-0022 and the Phase 1/2 clinical study of TPX-0046, plans regarding future data presentations, clinical trials and regulatory submissions, the regulatory approval path for repotrectinib, and the strength of Turning Point Therapeutics’ balance sheet and the adequacy of cash on hand. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point’s business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|1,122,508
|$
|409,151
|Working capital
|1,106,287
|400,915
|Total assets
|1,136,713
|422,202
|Accumulated deficit
|(280,176
|)
|(122,884
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,109,898
|$
|404,351
TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|-
|-
|$
|25,000
|$
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|34,275
|17,141
|113,411
|57,943
|General and administrative
|13,664
|5,924
|73,425
|19,781
|Total operating expenses
|47,939
|23,065
|186,836
|77,724
|Loss from operations
|(47,939
|)
|(23,065
|)
|(161,836
|)
|(77,724
|)
|Other income, net
|563
|2,106
|4,544
|5,593
|Net loss
|(47,376
|)
|(20,959
|)
|(157,292
|)
|(72,131
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax
|(203
|)
|(50
|)
|(62
|)
|271
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(47,579
|)
|$
|(21,009
|)
|$
|(157,354
|)
|$
|(71,860
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(3.85
|)
|$
|(2.99
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|46,588,835
|35,851,252
|40,843,782
|24,124,924
TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(47,376
|)
|$
|(20,959
|)
|$
|(157,292
|)
|$
|(72,131
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
|–
|–
|31,405
|–
|Non-GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(47,376
|)
|$
|(20,959
|)
|$
|(125,887
|)
|$
|(72,131
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP General & Administrative Expenses
|$
|(13,664
|)
|$
|(5,924
|)
|$
|(73,425
|)
|$
|(19,781
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
|–
|–
|31,405
|–
|Non-GAAP General & Administrative Expenses
|$
|(13,664
|)
|$
|(5,924
|)
|$
|(42,020
|)
|$
|(19,781
|)
(1) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recognized in non-cash stock-based compensation expense a one-time charge of $31.4 million associated with previously disclosed modifications to the vesting of existing stock options, pursuant to the transition agreement with the company’s scientific founder.
Jim Mazzola
jim.mazzola@tptherapeutics.com
858-342-8272
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.
San Diego, California, UNITED STATES
Jim Mazzola
jim.mazzola@tptherapeutics.com
858-342-8272
TurningPoint_Inline_FullColor_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: