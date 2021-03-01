NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW
CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltaLink has filed an application to help flatten its rates by refunding $350 million to customers, which, if approved, would bring its total rate levelization efforts and customer refunds to almost $1.5 billion between 2015 and 2023.
“Affordable electricity is going to be the foundation of Alberta’s economy as we continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary Hart, AltaLink’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Whether it’s restaurants reopening their doors to customers or industry bringing their employees back into their facilities, ensuring Albertans have affordable electricity is the first step in getting Alberta’s economic engine running again.”
With the support of its largest customers, AltaLink has already delivered more than $1.1 billion in rate levelization or rate reductions for Albertans. AltaLink is also the only transmission company in Alberta that has reached negotiated settlements in each of its last two General Tariff Applications, providing $130 million in savings through reduced operating expenses, savings in net capital expenditures, and refunding previously collected depreciation costs.
AltaLink’s latest application to the Alberta Utilities Commission proposes to help keep its rates flat for customers by investing an additional $350 million. This will reduce AltaLink’s portion of each Albertan’s electricity bill by an average of 11 per cent per year over the three-year timeframe. The Alberta Utilities Commission must approve the application.
“We’re proud to have support from a variety of Albertans, including the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, for this proposal,” said Mr. Hart. “During a time where small businesses are showing incredible innovation as they continue to serve their customers, we’re proud to do our part in finding solutions to put much-needed dollars back into the hands of Albertans.”
AltaLink announces 2020 annual results
AltaLink continues to invest in transmission facilities to ensure the reliability of the electricity grid. During 2020, AltaLink invested $307.8 million in its transmission system.
Today, AltaLink, L.P. announced comprehensive income of $310.4 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $257.6 million for the same period in 2019. Our comprehensive income increased by $52.8 million primarily due to the $58.0 million one-time re-measurement of future income tax revenue in the prior year's second quarter as a result of the Alberta tax rate reductions, which were legislated in June 2019. Revenue from operations for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, was $953.9 million compared to $947.6 million during the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.3 million primarily due to higher recovery of depreciation.
As a partnership, AltaLink, L.P. reports its net income before income taxes; therefore its results are not directly comparable with net income reported by corporations that recognize income taxes in their financial statements.
AltaLink’s full financial results and management’s discussion and analysis can be found on AltaLink’s website at www.altalink.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.
Significant highlights during 2020
During the 12 months ended December 31, 2020:
