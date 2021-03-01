Net Revenues of $1.3 billion, up 148.5% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

$15.9 billion Total Payment Volume, up 134.4% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

$6.6 billion Gross Merchandise Volume, up 109.7% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Pedro Arnt, Chief Financial Officer of MercadoLibre, Inc., commented, “Our strong performance during the quarter further established our leadership position in Latin America, which is the world’s fastest growing region for e-commerce, according to e-Marketer. These positive market dynamics, combined with our strong execution and focus, are reflected in our quarterly performance, where growth continued accelerating despite the gradual reopening of physical retail during the period.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Unique active users grew by 71.3% year-over-year, reaching 74.0 million.

Gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) grew to $6.6 billion, representing an increase of 69.6% in USD and 109.7% on an FX neutral basis.

Items sold reached 229.4 million, increasing by 109.5% year-over-year.

Live listings offered on MercadoLibre’s marketplace reached 275.4 million.

Mobile gross merchandise volume grew by 271.4% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, reaching 72.1% of GMV.

Mercado Envios shipped 214.0 million items during the quarter, representing a 131.2% year-over-year increase, totaling almost 650 million deliveries for the full year 2020.

Total payment volume (“TPV”) through Mercado Pago reached $15.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of 83.9% in USD and 134.4% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 131.0% year-over-year, totaling 659.3 million transactions for the quarter.

Off-platform TPV grew 93.3% year-over-year in USD and 150.4% year-over-year on a FX neutral basis, reaching $9.2 billion, while payment transactions reached 501.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 139.6%.

Online Payments TPV grew 142.9% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis and continued expanding its merchant base. The sequential deceleration was mostly explained by a higher impact on long tail sellers amidst the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

MPOS continued its recovery towards pre-COVID levels, reaching 87.4% year-over-year growth on an FX neutral basis, with record activation rates and device sales leading to an increase in the amount of new active devices.

Mobile Wallet delivered $3.3 billion in Total Payment Volume on a consolidated basis, leading to a 246.9% year-over-year growth on an FX neutral basis.

Our asset management product, Mercado Fondo, now has almost $700 million under management and approximately 15.0 million users across Latin America.

Mercado Credito’s portfolio grew to $479 million, more than doubling its size compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.3 billion, a year-over-year increase of 96.9% in USD and 148.5% on an FX neutral basis.

Commerce revenues increased 124.2% year-over-year in USD reaching $872.9 million, while Fintech revenues increased 59.5% year-over-year in USD reaching $454.4 million.

Gross profit was $489.0 million with a margin of 36.8%, compared to 45.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses were $514.2 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year in USD. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 38.7%, compared to 55.9% during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations was $25.1 million, compared to a loss of $68.9 million during the prior year. As a percentage of revenues, income from operations was (1.9)%.

Interest income was $22.6 million, a 15.9% decrease year-over-year, as a result of lower interest rates in our investment as a consequence of the pandemic, mainly offset by higher interest income in Argentina due to higher float.

We incurred $31.6 million in financial expenses this quarter, mostly attributable to financial loans entered into 2020, mainly in Brazil and Argentina. We also incurred interest expenses from our trusts related to the factoring of our credit card receivables in Argentina.

This quarter we had a foreign currency losses of $9.9 million mainly related to the difference between Argentina’s official exchange rate and the blue-chip swap rate at which we effectively carry out stock repurchases in Argentine Pesos.

Net loss before taxes was $44.0 million, down from a loss of $63.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense was $6.6 million, driven for pre-tax gains in our Argentine segment offset by the impact of operating losses in Brazil.

Net loss was $50.6 million, resulting in net loss per share of $1.02.



The following table summarizes certain key performance metrics for the twelve and three months periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Year ended

December 31, Three-month Periods Ended

December 31, (in millions) (*) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unique active users 132.5 74.2 74.0 43.2 Number of confirmed new registered users during period 57.5 53.2 10.7 14.6 Gross merchandise volume $ 20,926.8 $ 13,997.4 $ 6,565.4 $ 3,871.3 Number of successful items sold 719.3 378.9 229.4 109.5 Number of successful items shipped 649.2 306.9 214.0 92.6 Total payment volume $ 49,756.8 $ 28,389.9 $ 15,942.1 $ 8,668.2 Total volume of payments on marketplace $ 19,951.4 $ 13,051.7 $ 6,336.0 $ 3,658.0 Total payment transactions 1,914.5 838.0 659.3 285.5 Capital expenditures $ 254.1 $ 141.4 $ 87.3 $ 40.6 Depreciation and amortization $ 105.0 $ 73.3 $ 32.6 $ 20.8

(*) Figures have been calculated using rounded amounts. Growth calculations based on this table may not total due to rounding.

Year-over-year USD Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated Net Revenues Q4’19 Q1’20 Q2’20 Q3’20 Q4’20 Brazil 61 % 31 % 37 % 57 % 68 % Argentina 46 % 42 % 110 % 145 % 144 % Mexico 86 % 74 % 96 % 111 % 141 %

Year-over-year Local Currency Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated Net Revenues Q4’19 Q1’20 Q2’20 Q3’20 Q4’20 Brazil 74 % 55 % 87 % 112 % 120 % Argentina 133 % 123 % 224 % 260 % 229 % Mexico 80 % 81 % 138 % 140 % 155 %

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

Unique Active User – New or existing user who performed at least one of the following actions during the reported period: (1) made one purchase, or reservation, or asked one question on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (2) maintained an active listing on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (3) maintained an active account in Mercado Shops (4) made a payment, money transfer, collection and/or advance using Mercado Pago (5) maintained an outstanding credit line through Mercado Credito or (6) maintained a balance of more than $5 invested in a Mercado Fondo asset management account.

Foreign Exchange (“FX”) Neutral – Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rate of each month of 2019 and applying it to the corresponding months in the current year, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates remained constant. Intercompany allocations are excluded from this calculation. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

Gross merchandise volume – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions completed through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds transactions.

Total payment transactions – Measure of the number of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago.

Total volume of payments on marketplace – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all marketplace transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, excluding shipping and financing fees.

Total payment volume – Measure of total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, including marketplace and non-marketplace transactions.

MPOS – Mobile point-of-sale is a dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point-of-sale terminal wirelessly.

Commerce – Revenues from core marketplace fees, shipping fees, sale of goods, ad sales, classified fees and other ancillary services.

Fintech – Revenues includes fees from off-platform transactions, financing fees, interest earned from merchant and consumer credits and sale of MPOS.

Successful items sold – Measure of the number of items that were sold/purchased through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds items.

Successful items shipped – Measure of the number of items that were shipped through our shipping service.

Local Currency Growth Rates – Refer to FX Neutral definition.

Net income margin – Defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

New confirmed registered users – Measure of the number of new users who have registered on the Mercado Libre Marketplace and confirmed their registration, excluding Classifieds users.

Operating margin – Defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary digital and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

The Company is listed on NASDAQ (Nasdaq: MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.

For more information about the Company visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com.

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except par value)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,856,394 $ 1,384,740 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 651,830 66,684 Short-term investments (636,949 and 522,798 held in guarantee) 1,241,306 1,597,241 Accounts receivable, net 49,691 35,446 Credit cards receivable and other means of payments, net 863,073 379,969 Loans receivable, net 385,036 182,105 Prepaid expenses 28,378 45,309 Inventories 118,140 8,626 Other assets 152,959 88,736 Total current assets 5,346,807 3,788,856 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 166,111 263,983 Loans receivable, net 16,619 6,439 Property and equipment, net 391,684 244,257 Operating lease right-of-use assets 303,214 200,449 Goodwill 85,211 87,609 Intangible assets, net 14,155 14,275 Deferred tax assets 134,916 117,582 Other assets 67,615 58,241 Total non-current assets 1,179,525 992,835 Total assets $ 6,526,332 $ 4,781,691 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 767,336 $ 372,309 Funds payable to customers and amounts due to merchants 1,733,095 894,057 Salaries and social security payable 207,358 101,841 Taxes payable 215,918 60,247 Loans payable and other financial liabilities 548,393 186,138 Operating lease liabilities 55,246 23,259 Other liabilities 108,534 114,469 Total current liabilities 3,635,880 1,752,320 Non-current liabilities: Salaries and social security payable 49,852 26,803 Loans payable and other financial liabilities 860,876 631,353 Operating lease liabilities 243,601 176,673 Deferred tax liabilities 64,354 99,952 Other liabilities 20,191 12,627 Total non-current liabilities 1,238,874 947,408 Total liabilities $ 4,874,754 $ 2,699,728 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 $ — $ 98,843 Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 49,869,727 and 49,709,955 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 $ 50 $ 50 Additional paid-in capital 1,860,502 2,067,869 Treasury stock (54,805 ) (720 ) Retained earnings 314,115 322,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (468,284 ) (406,671 ) Total Equity 1,651,578 1,983,120 Total Liabilities, Redeemable convertible preferred stock and Equity $ 6,526,332 $ 4,781,691

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the twelve and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share data)

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 3,973,465 $ 2,296,314 $ 1,327,304 $ 674,271 Cost of net revenues (2,264,255 ) (1,194,191 ) (838,270 ) (365,924 ) Gross profit 1,709,210 1,102,123 489,034 308,347 Operating expenses: Product and technology development (352,474 ) (223,807 ) (116,989 ) (58,020 ) Sales and marketing (902,554 ) (834,022 ) (282,350 ) (269,751 ) General and administrative (326,490 ) (197,455 ) (114,821 ) (49,463 ) Total operating expenses (1,581,518 ) (1,255,284 ) (514,160 ) (377,234 ) Income (loss) from operations 127,692 (153,161 ) (25,126 ) (68,887 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 102,767 113,523 22,648 26,933 Interest expense and other financial losses (106,690 ) (65,876 ) (31,607 ) (21,187 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains (42,454 ) (1,732 ) (9,930 ) 167 Net income (loss) before income tax (expense) gain 81,315 (107,246 ) (44,015 ) (62,974 ) Income tax (expense) gain (82,022 ) (64,753 ) (6,565 ) 8,976 Net loss $ (707 ) $ (171,999 ) $ (50,580 ) $ (53,998 )





Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic EPS Basic net loss Available to shareholders per common share $ (0.08 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted average of outstanding common shares 49,740,407 48,692,906 49,820,185 49,709,955 Diluted EPS Diluted net loss Available to shareholders per common share $ (0.08 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted average of outstanding common shares 49,740,407 48,692,906 49,820,185 49,709,955

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operations: Net loss $ (707 ) $ (171,999 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized devaluation loss, net 89,329 44,326 Depreciation and amortization 104,992 73,320 Accrued interest (45,593 ) (54,309 ) Non cash interest, convertible notes amortization of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs and other charges 147,977 86,995 Financial results on derivative instruments (1,935 ) (301 ) Stock-based compensation expense - restricted shares 730 395 Sale of fixed assets and intangible assets 3,814 — LTRP accrued compensation 129,575 51,662 Deferred income taxes (70,315 ) 16,453 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,069 (507 ) Credit cards receivable and other means of payments (521,979 ) (29,315 ) Prepaid expenses 16,204 (17,956 ) Inventories (106,981 ) (4,148 ) Other assets (113,819 ) (49,390 ) Payables and accrued expenses 584,281 143,495 Funds payable to customers and amounts due to merchants 937,639 267,293 Other liabilities (34,586 ) 45,452 Interest received from investments 51,857 49,625 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,182,552 451,091 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (5,199,875 ) (4,490,678 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 5,532,463 3,353,606 Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired (6,937 ) — Receipts from settlements of derivative instruments 17,779 — Payment from settlements of derivative instruments (4,136 ) — Receipts from the sale of fixed assets and intangible assets 274 — Purchases of intangible assets (93 ) (72 ) Changes in principal loans receivable, net (344,608 ) (173,848 ) Purchases of property and equipment (247,048 ) (136,798 ) Net cash used in investing activities (252,181 ) (1,447,790 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on convertible note — (25 ) Purchase of convertible note capped calls (306,789 ) (96,367 ) Proceeds from loans payable and other financial liabilities 2,396,717 629,891 Payments on loans payable and other financing liabilities (1,785,272 ) (472,897 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (4,949 ) (1,929 ) Common Stock repurchased (54,085 ) (720 ) Dividends paid of preferred stock (3,356 ) (2,844 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net — 98,688 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net — 1,867,215 Net cash provided by financing activities 242,266 2,021,012 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (115,837 ) (37,584 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,056,800 986,729 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 1,451,424 464,695 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 2,508,224 $ 1,451,424

Financial results of reporting segments

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Countries Total Net revenues $ 720,575 $ 323,451 $ 204,088 $ 79,190 $ 1,327,304 Direct costs (617,055 ) (242,855 ) (215,793 ) (70,676 ) (1,146,379 ) Direct contribution 103,520 80,596 (11,705 ) 8,514 180,925 Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues (206,051 ) Loss from operations (25,126 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 22,648 Interest expense and other financial losses (31,607 ) Foreign currency losses (9,930 ) Net Loss before income tax expense $ (44,015 )





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Countries Total Net revenues $ 428,327 $ 132,440 $ 84,825 $ 28,679 $ 674,271 Direct costs (373,417 ) (107,790 ) (135,840 ) (34,242 ) (651,289 ) Direct contribution 54,910 24,650 (51,015 ) (5,563 ) 22,982 Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues (91,869 ) Loss from operations (68,887 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 26,933 Interest expense and other financial losses (21,187 ) Foreign currency gains 167 Net loss before income tax gain $ (62,974 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our audited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral measures as a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure can be found in the tables below.

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

We provide this non-GAAP financial measure to enhance overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future, and we understand that this measure provides useful information to both Management and investors. In particular, we believe that FX neutral measures provide useful information to both Management and investors by excluding the foreign currency exchange rate impact that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

The FX neutral measures were calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for each month during 2019 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2020, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. The table below excludes intercompany allocation FX effects. Finally, these measures do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects, the impact on impairment calculations or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

The following table sets forth the FX neutral measures related to our reported results of the operations for the three-months period ended December 31, 2020:

Three-month Periods Ended

December 31, (*) As reported FX Neutral Measures As reported (In millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 Percentage Change 2020 2019 Percentage Change Net revenues $ 1,327.3 $ 674.3 96.9 % $ 1,675.9 $ 674.3 148.5 % Cost of net revenues (838.3 ) (365.9 ) 129.1 % (1,045.4 ) (365.9 ) 185.7 % Gross profit 489.0 308.3 58.6 % 630.5 308.3 104.5 % Operating expenses (514.2 ) (377.2 ) 36.3 % (633.3 ) (377.2 ) 67.9 % Loss from operations (25.1 ) (68.9 ) 63.5 % (2.8 ) (68.9 ) 95.9 %

(*) The table above may not total due to rounding.

MercadoLibre, Inc.

