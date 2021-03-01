SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), the sixth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) commitments with the goal of attracting diverse talent, creating a more inclusive company culture and forming strategic partnerships.
“In order to uphold our core values, we must expand our commitment to DE&I,” said Phillippe Lord, President and CEO of Meritage Homes. “While we have always strived to foster an inclusive culture, we know we still have more work to do. The candidates we recruit, the partnerships we form and the presence of underrepresented groups in our leadership structure are just a few of the areas in which we plan to demonstrate our DE&I promise. We will hold ourselves and our partners accountable to moving the needle. My hope is that by being open about our progress we can continue to drive change both internally and as part of the entire homebuilding sector.”
Meritage is committed to expanding its DE&I program with the following efforts:
Meritage is committed to the ongoing and intentional work to achieve inclusive excellence. The company is dedicated to learning, improving its practices and challenging its employees and leaders to close the gaps.
About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The Company has delivered over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.
