Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB6,641.1 million (US$1,017.8 million)i
Quarterly Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 17,353 vehicles
Full Year Total Revenues reached RMB16,257.9 million (US$2,491.6 million)
Full Year Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 43,728 vehicles
SHANGHAI, China, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
|Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
|Key Operating Results
|2020 Q4
|2020 Q3
|2020 Q2
|2020 Q1
|Deliveries
|17,353
|12,206
|10,331
|3,838
|2019 Q4
|2019 Q3
|2019 Q2
|2019 Q1
|Deliveries
|8,224
|4,799
|3,553
|3,989
|Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
|Key Financial Results
|(in RMB million, except for per ordinary share data and percentage)
|2020 Q4
|2020 Q3
|2019 Q4
|% Changeiv
|QoQ
|YoY
|Vehicle Sales
|6,174.0
|4,266.8
|2,683.9
|44.7%
|130.0%
|Vehicle Margin
|17.2%
|14.5%
|-6.0%
|270bp
|2320bp
|Total Revenues
|6,641.1
|4,526.0
|2,848.3
|46.7%
|133.2%
|Gross Profit/(Loss)
|1,141.9
|585.8
|(253.8)
|94.9%
|549.9%
|Gross Margin
|17.2%
|12.9%
|-8.9%
|430bp
|2610bp
|Loss from Operations
|(931.4)
|(946.0)
|(2,826.2)
|-1.5%
|-67.0%
|Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)
|(871.2)
|(896.7)
|(2,774.9)
|-2.9%
|-68.6%
|Net Loss
|(1,388.6)
|(1,047.0)
|(2,864.6)
|32.6%
|-51.5%
|Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)
|(1,328.4)
|(997.8)
|(2,813.4)
|33.1%
|-52.8%
|Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
|(1,492.2)
|(1,187.9)
|(2,893.8)
|25.6%
|-48.4%
|Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted
|(1.05)
|(0.98)
|(2.81)
|7.1%
|-62.6%
|Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP)
|(0.93)
|(0.82)
|(2.73)
|13.4%
|-65.9%
|Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2020
|Key Financial Results
|(in RMB million, except for per ordinary
|share data and percentage)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Vehicle Sales
|15,182.5
|7,367.1
|106.1%
|Vehicle Margin
|12.7%
|(9.9%)
|2260bp
|Total Revenues
|16,257.9
|7,824.9
|107.8%
|Gross Profit/(Loss)
|1,873.4
|(1,198.8)
|256.3%
|Gross Margin
|11.5%
|(15.3%)
|2680bp
|Loss from Operations
|(4,607.6)
|(11,079.2)
|-58.4%
|Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)
|(4,420.6)
|(10,745.7)
|-58.9%
|Net Loss
|(5,304.1)
|(11,295.7)
|-53.0%
|Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)
|(5,117.0)
|(10,962.2)
|-53.3%
|Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
|(5,610.8)
|(11,413.1)
|-50.8%
|Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted
|(4.74)
|(11.08)
|-57.2%
|Adjusted Net Loss per Ordinary Share-Basic and Diluted (non-GAAP)
|(4.32)
|(10.63)
|-59.4%
Recent Developments
Deliveries in January and February 2021
Completion of Registered Follow-on Offering of American Depositary Shares
Completion of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Completion of Increase of Controlling Equity Interests in NIO China
CEO and CFO Comments
“NIO concluded a transformational 2020 with a new quarterly delivery record of 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020. The strong momentum has continued in 2021 as we achieved a historic monthly delivery of 7,225 vehicles in January and a resilient delivery of 5,578 vehicles in February, representing strong 352% and 689% year-over-year growth, respectively,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “Supported by competitive product offerings, outstanding services and innovative business models, we have won increasing recognition from our users and expect to deliver 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.”
“At our fourth NIO Day on January 9, 2021, we launched the ET7, our first flagship sedan. Boosted by its class-leading dimensions, sophisticated design, superior driving performance and industry-leading AD capabilities, ET7 has received remarkable feedback from users, media and the industry. ET7 is also equipped with NIO’s latest inhouse full stack NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) powered by NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computing. NAD will be offered through a monthly subscription service, or AD as a Service (ADaaS). We owe our achievements in 2020 to our loyal and supportive user community and will stay committed to our vision of building a community starting with smart EVs where we share joy and grow together with users,” concluded Mr. Li.
“Our solid performance in 2020 was strong evidence of NIO’s unyielding strength and our users’ unwavering support. With steadily increasing deliveries, stable average selling price, improving material cost and manufacturing efficiency, our vehicle margin reached 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, we achieved positive cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2020,” added Wei Feng, NIO’s chief financial officer. “Looking ahead, underpinned by our continuous technology innovation, strengthening financial performance and unswerving determination of achieving the best user experience, we are confident about the company’s long-term competitiveness and will continue to make decisive and efficient investments in products, core technologies and user service.”
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Revenues
Cost of Sales and Gross Margin
Operating Expenses
Loss from Operations
Share-based Compensation Expenses
Net Loss and Earnings Per Share
Balance Sheets
|Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects:
This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.
|About NIO Inc.
NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO’s first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.
|Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to grow manufacturing in collaboration with partners; its ability to provide convenient charging solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS and ADaaS; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of the ES8, ES6, EC6 and ET7; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|Non-GAAP Disclosure
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
|Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
|Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2020 (US$)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|862,839
|38,425,541
|5,888,972
|Restricted cash
|82,507
|78,010
|11,956
|Short-term investment
|111,000
|3,950,747
|605,478
|Trade receivable
|1,352,093
|1,083,372
|166,034
|Amounts due from related parties
|50,783
|169,288
|25,945
|Inventory
|889,528
|1,081,553
|165,755
|Prepayments and other current assets
|1,579,258
|1,418,306
|217,365
|Total current assets
|4,928,008
|46,206,817
|7,081,505
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term restricted cash
|44,523
|41,547
|6,367
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|5,533,064
|4,996,228
|765,705
|Intangible assets, net
|1,522
|613
|94
|Land use rights, net
|208,815
|203,968
|31,259
|Long-term investments
|115,325
|300,121
|45,996
|Amounts due from related parties
|—
|617
|95
|Right-of-use assets - operating lease
|1,997,672
|1,350,294
|206,942
|Other non-current assets
|1,753,100
|1,541,724
|236,280
|Total non-current assets
|9,654,021
|8,435,112
|1,292,738
|Total assets
|14,582,029
|54,641,929
|8,374,243
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|885,620
|1,550,000
|237,548
|Trade and notes payable
|3,111,699
|6,368,253
|975,977
|Amounts due to related parties
|309,729
|344,603
|52,813
|Taxes payable
|43,986
|181,658
|27,840
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|608,747
|547,142
|83,852
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|322,436
|380,560
|58,323
|Accruals and other liabilities
|4,216,641
|4,604,024
|705,600
|Total current liabilities
|9,498,858
|13,976,240
|2,141,953
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term borrowings
|7,154,798
|5,938,279
|910,081
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|1,598,372
|1,015,261
|155,596
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,151,813
|1,849,906
|283,510
|Total non-current liabilities
|9,904,983
|8,803,446
|1,349,187
|Total liabilities
|19,403,841
|22,779,686
|3,491,140
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2020 (US$)
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|1,455,787
|4,691,287
|718,971
|Total mezzanine equity
|1,455,787
|4,691,287
|718,971
|SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY
|Ordinary shares
|1,827
|2,679
|411
|Additional paid in capital
|40,227,856
|78,880,014
|12,088,891
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(203,048)
|(65,452)
|(10,031)
|Accumulated deficit
|(46,326,321)
|(51,648,410)
|(7,915,465)
|Total NIO Inc. shareholders’ (deficit)/equity
|(6,299,686)
|27,168,831
|4,163,806
|Non-controlling interests
|22,087
|2,125
|326
|Total shareholders’ (deficit)/equity
|(6,277,599)
|27,170,956
|4,164,132
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ (deficit)/equity
|14,582,029
|54,641,929
|8,374,243
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2020 (US$)
|Revenues:
|Vehicle sales
|2,683,921
|4,266,788
|6,174,048
|946,214
|Other sales
|164,408
|259,172
|467,043
|71,577
|Total revenues
|2,848,329
|4,525,960
|6,641,091
|1,017,791
|Cost of sales:
|Vehicle sales
|(2,844,886)
|(3,649,069)
|(5,109,331)
|(783,039)
|Other sales
|(257,196)
|(291,079)
|(389,815)
|(59,742)
|Total cost of sales
|(3,102,082)
|(3,940,148)
|(5,499,146)
|(842,781)
|Gross (loss)/profit
|(253,753)
|585,812
|1,141,945
|175,010
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(1,026,408)
|(590,783)
|(829,443)
|(127,118)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(1,546,015)
|(940,331)
|(1,206,806)
|(184,951)
|Other operating loss, net
|—
|(686)
|(37,082)
|(5,683)
|Total operating expenses
|(2,572,423)
|(1,531,800)
|(2,073,331)
|(317,752)
|Loss from operations
|(2,826,176)
|(945,988)
|(931,386)
|(142,742)
|Interest income
|22,353
|51,652
|77,019
|11,804
|Interest expenses
|(102,323)
|(108,761)
|(93,841)
|(14,382)
|Share of profits/(losses) of equity investees
|43
|(13,638)
|(33,969)
|(5,206)
|Other income/(loss), net
|43,817
|(29,049)
|(404,782)
|(62,036)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(2,862,286)
|(1,045,784)
|(1,386,959)
|(212,562)
|Income tax expense
|(2,332)
|(1,213)
|(1,664)
|(255)
|Net loss
|(2,864,618)
|(1,046,997)
|(1,388,623)
|(212,817)
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,908)
|(142,742)
|(105,806)
|(16,215)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|2,725
|1,802
|2,259
|346
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(2,893,801)
|(1,187,937)
|(1,492,170)
|(228,686)
|Net loss
|(2,864,618)
|(1,046,997)
|(1,388,623)
|(212,817)
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|91,789
|207,985
|32,676
|5,008
|Total other comprehensive income
|91,789
|207,985
|32,676
|5,008
|Total comprehensive loss
|(2,772,829)
|(839,012)
|(1,355,947)
|(207,809)
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,908)
|(142,742)
|(105,806)
|(16,215)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|2,725
|1,802
|2,259
|346
|Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(2,802,012)
|(979,952)
|(1,459,494)
|(223,678)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|1,029,874,883
|1,210,613,409
|1,421,322,474
|1,421,322,474
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(2.81)
|(0.98)
|(1.05)
|(0.16)
|Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|1,029,874,883
|1,210,613,409
|1,421,322,474
|1,421,322,474
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(2.81)
|(0.98)
|(1.05)
|(0.16)
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2020
|2020 (US$)
|Revenues:
|Vehicle sales
|7,367,113
|15,182,522
|2,326,823
|Other sales
|457,791
|1,075,411
|164,814
|Total revenues
|7,824,904
|16,257,933
|2,491,637
|Cost of sales:
|Vehicle sales
|(8,096,035)
|(13,255,770)
|(2,031,536)
|Other sales
|(927,691)
|(1,128,744)
|(172,988)
|Total cost of sales
|(9,023,726)
|(14,384,514)
|(2,204,524)
|Gross (loss)/profit
|(1,198,822)
|1,873,419
|287,113
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(4,428,580)
|(2,487,770)
|(381,267)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(5,451,787)
|(3,932,271)
|(602,647)
|Other operating loss
|—
|(61,023)
|(9,352)
|Total operating expenses
|(9,880,367)
|(6,481,064)
|(993,266)
|Loss from operations
|(11,079,189)
|(4,607,645)
|(706,153)
|Interest income
|160,279
|166,904
|25,579
|Interest expenses
|(370,536)
|(426,015)
|(65,290)
|Share of losses of equity investees
|(64,478)
|(66,030)
|(10,120)
|Other income/(loss), net
|66,160
|(364,928)
|(55,928)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(11,287,764)
|(5,297,714)
|(811,912)
|Income tax expense
|(7,888)
|(6,368)
|(976)
|Net loss
|(11,295,652)
|(5,304,082)
|(812,888)
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(126,590)
|(311,670)
|(47,766)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|9,141
|4,962
|760
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(11,413,101)
|(5,610,790)
|(859,894)
|Net loss
|(11,295,652)
|(5,304,082)
|(812,888)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|(168,340)
|137,596
|21,088
|Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
|(168,340)
|137,596
|21,088
|Total comprehensive loss
|(11,463,992)
|(5,166,486)
|(791,800)
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(126,590)
|(311,670)
|(47,766)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|9,141
|4,962
|760
|Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(11,581,441)
|(5,473,194)
|(838,806)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|1,029,931,705
|1,182,660,948
|1,182,660,948
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(11.08)
|(4.74)
|(0.73)
|Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|1,029,931,705
|1,182,660,948
|1,182,660,948
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(11.08)
|(4.74)
|(0.73)
NIO INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(5,499,146)
|-82.8%
|1,989
|0.0%
|(5,497,157)
|-82.8%
|Research and development expenses
|(829,443)
|-12.5%
|18,429
|0.3%
|(811,014)
|-12.2%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(1,206,806)
|-18.2%
|39,781
|0.6%
|(1,167,025)
|-17.6%
|Total
|(7,535,395)
|-113.5%
|60,199
|0.9%
|(7,475,196)
|-112.6%
|Loss from operations
|(931,386)
|-14.0%
|60,199
|0.9%
|(871,187)
|-13.1%
|Net loss
|(1,388,623)
|-20.9%
|60,199
|0.9%
|(1,328,424)
|-20.0%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(105,806)
|-1.6%
|105,806
|1.6%
|—
|0.0%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(1,492,170)
|-22.5%
|166,005
|2.5%
|(1,326,165)
|-20.0%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(1.05)
|0.12
|(0.93)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(1.05)
|0.12
|(0.93)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)
|(0.16)
|0.02
|(0.14)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(3,940,148)
|-87.1%
|1,371
|0.0%
|(3,938,777)
|-87.1%
|Research and development expenses
|(590,783)
|-13.1%
|12,996
|0.3%
|(577,787)
|-12.8%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(940,331)
|-20.8%
|34,872
|0.8%
|(905,459)
|-20.0%
|Total
|(5,471,262)
|-121.0%
|49,239
|1.1%
|(5,422,023)
|-119.9%
|Loss from operations
|(945,988)
|-20.9%
|49,239
|1.1%
|(896,749)
|-19.8%
|Net loss
|(1,046,997)
|-23.1%
|49,239
|1.1%
|(997,758)
|-22.0%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(142,742)
|-3.2%
|142,742
|3.2%
|—
|0.0%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(1,187,937)
|-26.2%
|191,981
|4.2%
|(995,956)
|-22.0%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(0.98)
|0.16
|(0.82)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(0.98)
|0.16
|(0.82)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(3,102,082)
|-108.8%
|2,177
|0.1%
|(3,099,905)
|-108.7%
|Research and development expenses
|(1,026,408)
|-36.0%
|12,037
|0.4%
|(1,014,371)
|-35.6%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(1,546,015)
|-54.3%
|37,014
|1.3%
|(1,509,001)
|-53.0%
|Total
|(5,674,505)
|-199.1%
|51,228
|1.8%
|(5,623,277)
|-197.3%
|Loss from operations
|(2,826,176)
|-99.2%
|51,228
|1.8%
|(2,774,948)
|-97.4%
|Net loss
|(2,864,618)
|-100.6%
|51,228
|1.8%
|(2,813,390)
|-98.8%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(31,908)
|-1.1%
|31,908
|1.1%
|—
|0.0%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(2,893,801)
|-101.6%
|83,136
|2.9%
|(2,810,665)
|-98.7%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(2.81)
|0.08
|(2.73)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(2.81)
|0.08
|(2.73)
NIO INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”), unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(14,384,514)
|-88.5%
|5,564
|0.0%
|(14,378,950)
|-88.5%
|Research and development expenses
|(2,487,770)
|-15.3%
|51,024
|0.3%
|(2,436,746)
|-15.0%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(3,932,271)
|-24.2%
|130,506
|0.8%
|(3,801,765)
|-23.4%
|Total
|(20,804,555)
|-128.0%
|187,094
|1.1%
|(20,617,461)
|-126.9%
|Loss from operations
|(4,607,645)
|-28.3%
|187,094
|1.1%
|(4,420,551)
|-27.2%
|Net loss
|(5,304,082)
|-32.6%
|187,094
|1.1%
|(5,116,988)
|-31.5%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(311,670)
|-1.9%
|311,670
|1.9%
|—
|0.0%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(5,610,790)
|-34.5%
|498,764
|3.1%
|(5,112,026)
|-31.4%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(4.74)
|0.42
|(4.32)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(4.74)
|0.42
|(4.32)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)
|(0.73)
|0.07
|(0.66)
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Adjustment
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Non-GAAP
Result
|% of
Total
Revenues
|Share-based compensation included in cost of sales and operating expenses is as follows:
|Cost of sales
|(9,023,726)
|-115.3%
|9,763
|0.1%
|(9,013,963)
|-115.2%
|Research and development expenses
|(4,428,580)
|-56.6%
|82,680
|1.1%
|(4,345,900)
|-55.5%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(5,451,787)
|-69.7%
|241,052
|3.1%
|(5,210,735)
|-66.6%
|Total
|(18,904,093)
|-241.6%
|333,495
|4.3%
|(18,570,598)
|-237.3%
|Loss from operations
|(11,079,189)
|-141.6%
|333,495
|4.3%
|(10,745,694)
|-137.3%
|Net loss
|(11,295,652)
|-144.4%
|333,495
|4.3%
|(10,962,157)
|-140.1%
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(126,590)
|-1.6%
|126,590
|1.6%
|—
|0.0%
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(11,413,101)
|-145.9%
|460,085
|5.9%
|(10,953,016)
|-140.0%
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(11.08)
|0.45
|(10.63)
|Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)
|(11.08)
|0.45
|(10.63)
____________________________
i All translations from RMB to USD for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020 were made at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
ii Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.
iii Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
iv Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.
NIO
Shanghai, CHINA