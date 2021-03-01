TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the three months from October 1 to December 31, 2020 revenues at the Company’s cannabis dispensaries were more than $4.2 million with the Company recording a gross profit of more than $1.2 million from the sale of cannabis. Revenues on cannabis sales were up more than 100 per cent from the same period the year previous, while gross profit was up approximately 400 per cent.



Financial Statement Highlights

During the three months ended December 31 st , 2020 the Company recorded revenues of $4,203,687 from the sale of cannabis at its retail dispensaries compared to $2,111,949 in the comparative period in 2019.

Management Commentary

“The continued increase in revenues combined with substantial decreases in losses year-over-year demonstrate that Captor is heading in the right direction as we bring new dispensaries online while maximizing revenues from current operations,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “With three more dispensaries scheduled to open in Q2, starting with the highly anticipated Lompach location, we can expect these numbers to continue to head in the right direction throughout 2021.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Company’s annual filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Annual Financial Statements and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.