Vancouver, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to reach value of USD 365.57 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Throughout the forecast period, the global immunotherapy drugs market is expected to expand rapidly. This rapid growth of the immunotherapy drugs market is attributable to the rising advent of biologic drugs. Biologic drugs are intended to minimize inflammation and stop joint pain. Their use could be life-changing for several patients with autoimmune diseases. Moreover, the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies is projected to further drive the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the surge in immunotherapy applications for treating chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel the immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the global immunotherapy drugs market can be hampered due to high prices of immunotherapy drugs.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Forty-Seven, Inc. was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. The acquisition would speed up the development of magrolimab as well as extend the tasks of Gilead in immuno-oncology.

The autoimmune & inflammatory diseases segment is expected to expand considerably, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. For a long time, immunotherapy is used to combat allergies, to mitigate implanted organ damage, and to minimize autoimmunity.

The vaccine segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Cancer care vaccinations is a type of immunotherapy that treats cancer by strengthening the brain's normal immunity against cancer.

Due to substantial research activities associated with cancer treatment utilizing immunotherapy drugs, the research centers segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand rapidly in the near future. The increasing number of patients affected with cancer in the region is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., and Genmab A/S, Bayer AG

Emergen Research has segmented the global immunotherapy drugs market on the basis of drug type, therapeutic area, end-user, and region.

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Checkpoint Inhibitors Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Interleukins Interferons Alpha and Beta Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Infectious Diseases Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases Cancer Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinics Research Centers Hospitals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



