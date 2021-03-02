NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Transaction Banking (TxB), today announced a joint solution to streamline treasury management with integrated global payments and FX capabilities. This innovative solution simplifies operations and reduces cost for treasurers managing cash and foreign exchange transactions. The partnership combines Hazeltree’s unique treasury management and payment workflow solutions, built specifically for investment managers, with Goldman Sachs’ tech-forward global payment and FX capabilities.



"We are focused on making it easy for our clients to manage their treasury function," said Sameer Shalaby, president and chief executive officer, Hazeltree. "Partnering with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking allows us to deliver integrated treasury and payments solution, in a cost-effective and scalable manner, which is critically important for of our clients."

“We’re excited to be partnering with Hazeltree to offer our innovative yet simplified Global Payments solution to investments management firms,” said Hari Moorthy, global head of Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs. “We know that our clients want payments around the globe to be fast, transparent, and simple. Clients will quickly see these many benefits along with the bonus of competitive pricing.”

Benefits of this partnership for Hazeltree’s and Goldman Sachs’ clients for this joint solution include:

A comprehensive multi-bank treasury and cash management portal to aggregate cash balances across all banking relationships and manage movements and payments globally;

A streamlined process for moving cash domestically and internationally at lower cost with competitive foreign exchange rates;

Real-time payment tracking to reduce payment-related operational breaks;

Comprehensive cash forecasting and optimization;

Cash sweeps with bundled integration to leading money market providers;

Integrated currency exposure management, hedging and execution;

Cost transparency on bank fees;

Optimized payment routing via Goldman Sachs’ advanced machine learning techniques; and

Enhanced risk management as a result of improved visibility and control over foreign exchange payments and currency exposures for stakeholders.



Hazeltree and Goldman Sachs are currently supporting clients with this innovative market-leading treasury solution.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking

Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking, through Goldman Sachs Bank USA, is building a modern, digital-first, and cloud-based business to help clients build the future of their Treasury. The business combines the strength, heritage, and expertise of a 150-year-old firm with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a tech start-up.

