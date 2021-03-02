Berlin, Germany and Paris, France, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH and Curium PET France have decided to reinforce their existing long term partnership by extending their agreement for the distribution of Galliapharm® generators in France, Curium being the partner of choice given the national coverage of its PET network in France .

"Achieving greater market penetration for our core product GalliaPharm® is the focus of our sales strategy. With its established network in France, Curium is thus perfectly qualified to be our partner," Dr. Harald Hasselmann, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for the Medical segment, explained. “In the coming years, Gallium-68 based diagnostics will become even more prevalent than today. Eckert & Ziegler is ideally equipped to serve these market needs. Since currently several clinical studies are conducted worldwide with so-called theranostics, we expect an increasing demand for both, the diagnostic radioisotope Gallium-68 and the therapeutic radioisotope Lutetium-177.”

“We are pleased to deploy Galliapharm® as part of our product portfolio and continue offering the highest and widest level of services to the nuclear physician community”, Aurélie Gasse, General Manager Curium PET France stated.

GalliaPharm® is used in the diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer (Ga-68-PSMA) in countries all around the world. Gallium generators offer a low-cost alternative for the radiolabeling of biomolecules with Gallium-68 in PET, an imaging examination method used to detect the presence or absence of diseased tissue. PET Imaging is primarily used in the diagnosis of cancer, heart attacks or neurological diseases. Radioisotopes such as Fluorine-18 can be used alternatively but require investments of millions of Euros in large-scale equipment (cyclotrons). The Ge-68/Ga-68 generator on the other hand, is an easily transportable, small metal box and can be obtained much more cost-efficient, leading to cost reductions in nuclear medicine clinics and practices while increasing flexibility.



About Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH

Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG and part of Eckert & Ziegler’s Medical business segment. The company is specialized in the field of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, providing radiopharmaceuticals and radiochemicals for diagnosis, treatment and research purposes. With the GalliaPharm® Ge-68/Ga-68 generator and Yttriga, sterile Yttrium-90 chloride solution, Radiopharma GmbH provides two core pharmaceutical products for diagnosis and therapy.

About Curium PET France

Curium PET France results from the acquisition of Laboratoires Cyclopharma by the Curium Group. It develops and produces PET diagnostic tracers and since April 2020, manages CIS bio international’s (a Curium Group company) complete and autonomous PET products production and sales branch.

Curium PET France headquartered in Saint-Beauzire, operates twelve PET sites in France located in Nîmes, Paris, Sarcelles, Pessac, Rennes, Nancy, Toulouse, Tours, Glisy, Dijon, Janneyrias and Marseille.

Curium Group is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com





