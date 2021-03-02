Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) announced today it has completed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it has issued 9,377,273 units (“Units”) at a price of $3.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,945,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $4.10 at any time up to and including December 3, 2022. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to advance the Company's Marimaca Project and for working capital purposes.

In connection with the private placement, the Company will issue to certain eligible persons an aggregate of 181,545 Common Shares, representing 2% of the number Units issued pursuant to the private placement, in consideration for services rendered in connection with introducing the Company to investors who participated in the private placement.

The Company also announced that Greenstone Resources II LP and Greenstone Co-Investment No. 1 (Coro) LP (collectively, "Greenstone") have elected to acquire 4,205,333 Units pursuant to the exercise of pre-emptive rights, resulting in additional gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $13.9 million. The issuance of additional Units to Greenstone is expected to be completed on or about March 11, 2021.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement, including the Common Shares issued in consideration for services rendered in connection with introducing the Company to investors, will be subject to a four month hold period commencing on the applicable issue date.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements related to the anticipated use of the proceeds from the sale of the Units and the potential issuance of additional Units to Greenstone. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated April 8, 2020, the final short form base prospectus and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

