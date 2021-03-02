ROCK HILL, S.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today that it will delay filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The company will file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which extends the deadline to file the Form 10-K. The company confirms its plans to hold a fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



﻿The company noted the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses. Based on preliminary analysis, the company believes that any financial impact resulting from this review is accounted for within its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results presented below. The delayed filing has no impact on the operations of the company’s business. 3D Systems CEO, Dr. Jeff Graves commented “While we were greatly disappointed that we were not able to conclude the audit in a timely fashion, we are pleased to provide our preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and look forward to discussing these results and our progress in positioning 3D Systems for sustained profitable growth on our conference call tomorrow.”



Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results (unaudited)

Q4 2020 revenue of $172.7 million, compared to $168.2 million in Q4 2019 and $136.2 million in Q3 2020, representing growth of 2.6% and 26.8%, respectively

Double-digit revenue growth in both Healthcare and Industrial on a consecutive quarter basis

GAAP operating income of $0.7 million and GAAP net loss of $19.8 million

Restructuring and efficiency improvements drove non-GAAP operating income of $16.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margins of 13%

Full Year 2020 and Recent Business Highlights (unaudited)

Full year 2020 revenue of $557.2 million, compared to $636.4 million in FY 2019, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic primarily in the first half of the year

Introduced and began executing four-stage plan to Reorganize, Restructure, Divest, and Invest

Achieved target of $60M run-rate cost savings in 2020

Achieved significant milestone with regenerative medicine development partner, resulting in milestone payment that will be re-invested in this business

Closed on previously announced sale of non-core software business and paid off outstanding debt



Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, expect per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 172.7 $ 168.2 $ 557.2 $ 636.4 Operating income (loss) $ 0.7 $ (4.7 ) $ (119.0 ) $ (57.1 ) Net loss $ (19.8 ) $ (4.7 ) $ (149.6 ) $ (69.6 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.61 ) Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (1) Non-GAAP operating income $ 16.1 $ 5.7 $ 0.3 $ 1.2 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 10.6 $ 5.5 $ (13.1 ) $ (9.6 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.9 $ 12.9 $ 28.7 $ 31.2

(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating income (loss), net income (loss) and basic and diluted income (loss) per share.

Summary Comments

Commenting on the company’s progress in 2020, Dr. Graves said, “With our singular focus on additive manufacturing, we were pleased to deliver strong growth at the end of what was an unprecedented year. The execution of our four-stage plan to deliver increased value to our customers and shareholders, initiated in the summer of 2020, took hold and rapidly gained momentum as we moved through the second half of the year. By the fourth quarter, the results of these efforts in our two focused businesses became very clear. Our Healthcare business delivered exceptional revenue growth of 48% year-over-year, driven strongly by both dental and medical applications, while also making a significant technological breakthrough in our emerging regenerative medicine area, which will be increasingly important to our Healthcare business in the years ahead. We were also very pleased with our Industrial performance during the fourth quarter, which recorded double-digit revenue growth on a consecutive quarter basis, continuing the recovery we have seen in our markets from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Industrial business growth reflected broad-based wins, particularly in the metals application areas, pointing to increasing demand for our products in markets like aerospace, automotive, and consumer products.

Dr. Graves continued, “Executing on our plan to drive increased efficiencies, we achieved our target of $60M in run-rate cost savings by the end of 2020. In addition, our divestiture efforts for non-core assets have been an important step in our plans to refocus on our core mission to be the leader in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. With proceeds from our initial divestitures and positive cash flow, we will continue to look for opportunities to invest in the business, as evidenced by our recent announcement regarding our expanding regenerative medicine program.”

Dr. Graves summarized, “While 2020 will always be known as a year of great challenges, I am very proud of our efforts to focus the business on the increasingly exciting opportunities we see ahead for additive manufacturing, across both Healthcare and Industrial markets. With the progress we have made over the last year, we can now clearly see a future of exciting growth, expanding applications, and increasing profitability that will allow us to invest for the future, creating true value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders.”

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results (unaudited)

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 2.6% compared to the same period last year and increased 26.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The results reflect a continuing rebound in customer activity from the worst of the pandemic-related shutdowns as well as an increasing number of new applications for additive manufacturing technology. Revenue from Healthcare increased 48.0% to $86.6 million, compared to the same period last year, driven by strong sales in both dental applications and medical applications. Industrial sales decreased 21.6% to $86.0 million, compared to the same period last year, as demand, while strengthening, has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, Healthcare increased 42.4% and Industrial increased 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 42.0% compared to 44.1% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 42.9% compared to 44.3% in the same period last year.

Operating expenses decreased 9.2% to $71.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $58.0 million, a 15.8% decrease from the fourth quarter of the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities as well as reduced hiring and lower travel expenses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Summary of Full-Year 2020 Results (unaudited)

Revenue for the full year 2020 decreased 12.4% compared to the prior year, primarily due to the impacts of COVID-19, the effects of which occurred most severely at the onset of the pandemic with a strong return in activity in the latter half of the year. Revenue from Healthcare increased 9.1% to $245.4 million compared to the prior year, driven by stronger sales in both dental and medical applications. Industrial sales decreased 24.2% to $311.9 million compared to the prior year, as demand has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Gross profit margin for the full year 2020 was 40.1% compared to 44.1% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 42.6% compared to 44.8% in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased primarily due to the under absorption of supply chain overhead resulting from lower production, as well as an end-of-life inventory charge of $12.4 million.

Operating expenses for the full year 2020 increased 1.4% to $342.3 million compared to the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $236.9 million, a 16.2% decrease from the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities as well as reduced hiring and lower travel expenses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Gross Profit Margin Outlook

On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects 2021 gross profit margins to be between 40% and 44%, taking into account businesses divested in 2020 and early 2021, as well as the impact of the company’s cost savings initiatives.

Financial Liquidity

At December 31, 2020, the company had cash on hand of $84.7 million, including cash in assets held for sale and restricted cash, total debt of $21.4 million and a $100 million unused revolving credit facility with approximately $62.0 million of availability based on the terms of the agreement. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company did not issue any shares under its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”), which, as previously disclosed, has now been terminated.

The company closed on previously announced divestitures and used proceeds to eliminate outstanding debt, leaving its balance sheet in a net-cash position. The strengthened balance sheet and improved cost structure positions the company well to support future growth investments.

Preliminary Audit Results

In the course of preparing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, the company discovered certain internal control deficiencies. As a result, the company will report material weaknesses in internal controls in its fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. As of the date of this release, there have been no material misstatements identified in prior year financial statements as a result of these deficiencies, and the company expects to file its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K no later than March 16, 2021. Please refer to the upcoming 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for more information.

The unaudited financial data above remains subject to audit, review or other procedures by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. As a result, actual results may differ from the anticipated results shown above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

3D Systems reports is financial results in accordance with GAAP. To facilitate a better understanding of the impact that strategic acquisitions, non-recurring charges and certain non-cash expenses had on its financial results, management reviews certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share, non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, non-GAAP SG&A Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Expenses, each of which exclude the impact of amortization of intangibles, acquisition and severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense, litigation settlements and charges related to strategic decisions and portfolio realignment, and Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP Operating Income plus depreciation, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins to better evaluate period-over-period performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying schedule.

3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because 3D Systems cannot reliably forecast legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses, restructuring expenses, product end of life adjustments and goodwill impairment, which are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except par value) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,010 $ 133,665 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $4,392 (2020) and $8,762 (2019) 114,254 109,408 Inventories 116,667 111,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,145 18,991 Current assets held for sale 18,439 — Total current assets 357,515 373,170 Property and equipment, net 75,356 92,940 Intangible assets, net 28,083 48,338 Goodwill 161,765 223,176 Right of use assets 48,620 36,890 Deferred income tax asset 6,247 5,408 Assets held for sale 31,684 — Other assets, net 23,785 27,390 Total assets $ 733,055 $ 807,312 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,051 $ 2,506 Current right of use liabilities 9,534 9,569 Accounts payable 45,174 49,851 Accrued and other liabilities 69,812 63,095 Customer deposits 7,750 5,712 Deferred revenue 30,302 32,231 Current liabilities held for sale 11,107 — Total current liabilities 175,730 162,964 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 19,218 45,215 Long-term right of use liabilities 48,469 35,402 Deferred income tax liability 4,716 4,027 Liabilities held for sale 2,952 — Other liabilities 51,247 45,808 Total liabilities 302,332 293,416 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 127,626 (2020) and 121,266 (2019) 128 120 Additional paid-in capital 1,404,964 1,371,564 Treasury stock, at cost — 3,494 shares (2020) and 3,670 shares (2019) (22,590 ) (18,769 ) Accumulated deficit (943,303 ) (793,709 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,476 ) (37,047 ) Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 430,723 522,159 Noncontrolling interests — (8,263 ) Total stockholders’ equity 430,723 513,896 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 733,055 $ 807,312

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Products $ 112,551 $ 105,111 $ 332,799 $ 389,337 Services 60,101 63,104 224,441 247,017 Total revenue 172,652 168,215 557,240 636,354 Cost of sales: Products 74,610 64,157 227,681 234,581 Services 25,593 29,802 106,184 121,232 Total cost of sales 100,203 93,959 333,865 355,813 Gross profit 72,449 74,256 223,375 280,541 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 52,682 59,319 219,895 254,355 Research and development 19,036 19,636 74,143 83,290 Impairment of goodwill — — 48,300 — Total operating expenses 71,718 78,955 342,338 337,645 Income (loss) from operations 731 (4,699 ) (118,963 ) (57,104 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (16,849 ) (1,222 ) (24,447 ) (7,996 ) Loss before income taxes (16,118 ) (5,921 ) (143,410 ) (65,100 ) Provision for income taxes (3,712 ) 1,260 (6,184 ) (4,532 ) Net loss (19,830 ) (4,661 ) (149,594 ) (69,632 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 53 — 248 Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (19,830 ) $ (4,714 ) $ (149,594 ) $ (69,880 ) Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.61 )





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Loss Per Share

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (19,830 ) $ (4,714 ) $ (149,594 ) $ (69,880 ) Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Weighted average shares 121,638 114,476 117,579 113,811 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.61 )

Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in millions﻿, except per share amounts)﻿ 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Revenue - as reported $ 172.7 $ 168.2 $ 557.2 $ 636.4 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related — — — (2.8 ) Non-GAAP Revenue 172.7 168.2 557.2 633.5 GAAP Cost of sales - as reported 100.2 94.0 333.9 355.8 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.1 0.1 0.4 4.1 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 1.5 — 2.2 1.8 Product end-of-life adjustment — — 10.9 — Non-GAAP Cost of sales 98.5 93.7 320.1 349.5 GAAP Gross Profit - as reported 72.5 74.3 223.3 280.5 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.1 0.1 0.4 1.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 1.5 — 2.2 1.8 Product end-of-life adjustment — — 10.9 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit 74.1 74.5 237.2 284.0 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 42.0 % 44.1 % 40.1 % 44.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 42.9 % 44.3 % 42.6 % 44.8 % GAAP Selling, general and administrative - as reported 52.7 59.3 219.9 254.4 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 4.0 8.1 33.0 43.4 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 3.7 1.4 4.1 5.5 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 6.1 0.6 19.9 5.6 Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative 38.9 49.2 162.8 199.8 GAAP Research and development - as reported 19.0 19.6 74.1 83.3 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — — 0.1 0.3 Non-GAAP Research and development 19.0 19.6 74.0 83.0 GAAP Goodwill impairment - as reported — — 48.3 — Goodwill impairment — — 48.3 — Non-GAAP Goodwill impairment — — — — GAAP Operating Expenses - as reported 71.7 79.0 342.3 337.6 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 4.0 8.1 33.0 43.4 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 3.7 1.4 4.1 5.5 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 6.1 0.6 20.1 5.9 Goodwill impairment — — 48.3 — Non-GAAP Operating expenses 58.0 68.9 236.9 282.8 GAAP Operating Income - as reported 0.7 (4.7 ) (119.0 ) (57.1 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 4.1 8.2 33.4 43.8 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 3.8 1.5 4.5 6.7 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 7.6 0.6 22.3 7.7 Product end-of-life adjustment — — 10.9 — Goodwill impairment — — 48.3 — Non-GAAP Operating Income 16.1 5.7 0.3 1.2 Depreciation 6.8 7.3 28.4 30.0 Adjusted EBITDA 22.9 12.9 28.7 31.2 GAAP Other Income and expense, net - as reported (16.8 ) (1.2 ) (24.4 ) (8.0 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 1.0 — 1.0 — Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 14.0 (1.0 ) 14.1 0.7 Impairment of cost-method investments — 0.9 2.2 1.2 Non-GAAP Other Income and expense, net (1.8 ) (1.3 ) (7.2 ) (6.0 ) GAAP Net Income (loss) - as reported (19.8 ) (4.7 ) (149.6 ) (69.9 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 5.1 8.2 34.4 43.9 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 17.8 0.5 18.6 7.4 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 7.6 0.7 22.3 7.7 Impairment of cost-method investments — 0.9 2.2 1.2 Product end-of-life adjustment — — 10.9 — Goodwill impairment — — 48.3 — Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) $ 10.6 $ 5.5 $ (13.1 ) $ (9.6 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net loss per share per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.61 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.05 0.07 0.30 0.39 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.15 — 0.15 0.07 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 0.06 0.01 0.19 0.07 Impairment of cost-method investments — 0.01 0.02 0.01 Product end-of-life adjustment — — 0.09 — Goodwill impairment — — 0.41 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 )