WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021, Milky Way International Trading Corp., doing business as MW Polar, a Norwalk, Calif., firm, is recalling approximately 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021. The product cans are labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases are labeled with various shipping marks. The affected codes can be found on the following chart.







The products subject to recall bear “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or in their refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ramita Garviso, MW Polar Consumer Relations Specialist, at info@mwpolar.com and (562) 921-2800, Ext. 160. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ruby Jing, MW Polar Vice President of Pricing and Marketing, at Ruby129@mwpolar.com and (562) 921-2800, Ext. 129.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



