TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (formerly Leo Acquisitions Corp.) (TSXV:PSYB) (“PsyBio”), a biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, announces the unaudited financial results of Leo Acquisition Corp. (now PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.) for the six month period ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 can be found under PsyBio’s profile at www.sedar.com.



About PsyBio

PsyBio is a US-based biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. In collaboration with Miami University based in Oxford, Ohio, PsyBio has retained the global exclusive rights to a proprietary platform technology that biologically synthesizes psilocybin and other targeted next generation psychoactive compounds that are produced naturally in fungi and plants. Management of PsyBio expects that the technology will enable the rapid generation of these highly stable psychoactive compounds cheaper, faster and greener than other published methods

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding PsyBio’s future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only PsyBio’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. PsyBio does not undertake an obligation to update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

