The Management Board of AS LHV Group (hereinafter the "Group") hereby calls the general meeting of the shareholders, to be held at 13:00 on 24 March 2021 (Tallinn time) at Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel, "Ballroom" conference hall (Fr. R. Kreutzwaldi 23, Tallinn, second floor).

Registration of participants will start at the venue of the meeting at 12:00. Registration will end at 12:45. We kindly ask all shareholders and representatives to arrive in a timely manner, taking into account the time required for registration.

The Management Board of the Group confirms appropriate measures will be taken on the site of the meeting to minimize the possibility of spreading the coronavirus in order to protect the participants of the special general meeting, incl. hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment are provided on site of the meeting. The measures to be taken will be updated if needed according to the overall situation and possible societal restrictions at the time of the meeting. Regardless, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Management Board of the Group requests to prefer voting on the items on the agenda of the general meeting using electronic means prior to the meeting and not to physically participate in the meeting and to watch the general meeting by video transmission.

In order to vote using electronic means the shareholders are to fill in a voting ballot, which is available on the Group’s website investor.lhv.ee. The filled in voting ballot must be signed digitally and sent to the e-mail address group@lhv.ee by not later than on 23 March 2021 at 09:00 . The procedure of the electronic voting can be found in more detail on the Group’s website investor.lhv.ee.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the general meeting will be established 7 (seven) days before the general meeting, i.e. as at 17 March 2021 COB of Nasdaq CSD.

For registration, we kindly ask participants to submit the following documents:

shareholders who are natural persons are required to submit their identity document; representatives must also submit a valid written authorisation document; legal representatives of shareholders who are legal persons are required to submit their identity document; authorised representatives must also submit a valid written authorisation document. If the legal person has not been registered in the Estonian commercial register, we kindly request submission of a valid extract of the register in which the legal person has been registered and under which the representative is authorised to represent the shareholder (legal authorisation). The extract must be prepared in English or translated into English by a sworn translator or authority equivalent to a sworn translator, be verified by a notary, and bear the Apostille.

A shareholder must inform the Group of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the authorisation prior to the general meeting , by sending the corresponding digitally signed notice to the general meeting's e-mail address group@lhv.ee or by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing to the Group's location at Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn 10145, first floor, on working days between 09:00 and 19:00. Should a shareholder wish to inform the Group of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the authorisation granted to a representative prior to the general meeting, the corresponding notice must have been delivered to and received by the Group at least 3 (three) days before the general meeting, not later than on 22 March 2021 at 09:00 . Rain Lõhmus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Group, may be appointed as the authorised representative, if the shareholder so desires.

The authorisation document form is available for the shareholder on the Group's website at investor.lhv.ee.

Pursuant to the resolution adopted by the Group's Supervisory Board on 17 February 2021, the general meeting will have the following agenda, with the proposals of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board specified under the agenda items and with the Supervisory Board proposing to vote for all draft resolutions specified under the agenda items:

Approval of the Annual Report 2020

To approve the Annual Report 2020 of the Group, as presented to the general meeting.

Profit allocation for 2020

The profit attributable to the Group as the parent company of the consolidation group in the financial year 2020 amounts to EUR 37,950 thousand. To transfer EUR 0 to the legal reserve. To approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and pay dividends in the net amount of 29 euro cents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 07 April 2021 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 06 April 2021. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2020. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 09 April 2021.

Overview of the economic results for the first two months of 2021

An overview provided by the Management Board to the shareholders on the economic results for the first two months of 2021.

Overview on the business environment and the five-year financial forecast

An overview provided by the Management Board on the business environment and the Group's five-year financial forecast.

Votes shall be cast by open ballot. All documents related to the annual general meeting of the Group (including the notice on calling the general meeting, the draft resolutions, the Group's Annual Report 2020, report on the activities of the Supervisory Board in 2020 and assessment of the Annual Report, and other documents to be submitted to the general meeting) will be made available to the shareholders on the Group's website investor.lhv.ee and at the Group's location at Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn 10145, first floor, during working days from 09:00 to 19:00 until (including) the day of the general meeting.

All shareholders shall have the right to receive from the Management Board information on the Group's activities at the general meeting. The Management Board may refuse to give information, if there is reason to presume that this may cause significant damage to the interests of the Group or the companies incorporated in the Group. Where the Management Board refuses to give information, a shareholder may demand that the legality of the shareholder's demand be decided by the general meeting or submit, within 2 (two) weeks after the refusal, a petition to a court in a proceeding on petition in order to obligate the Management Board to give information.

Any questions regarding the agenda items of the general meeting should be addressed to the Group's e-mail address group@lhv.ee so that the question would be received by the Group at least 3 (three) days before the general meeting, not later than on 22 March 2021 at 09:00.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 (one-twentieth) of the share capital of the Group, may demand the inclusion of additional items on the agenda of the annual general meeting, if the corresponding request is filed in writing at least 15 (fifteen) days prior to the general meeting, not later than on 10 March 2021 at 23:59, at the e-mail address group@lhv.ee or to the Group's location at Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn 10145.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 (one-twentieth) of the share capital of the Group, may submit to the Group in writing a draft resolution on each agenda item, by posting the draft to the e-mail address group@lhv.ee or to the Group's location at Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn 10145. The draft must be submitted in electronic form or by e-mail so that it would be delivered to and received by the Group not later than 3 (three) days before the general meeting, not later than on 22 March 2021 at 09:00.

Yours sincerely

Madis Toomsalu

Member of the Management Board of AS LHV Group





Announcement sent by:

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee