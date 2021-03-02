ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 2 MARCH 2021 at 9.00 EET
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hurme, Liisa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210226103421_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,553 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,553 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Orion Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
Orion Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: