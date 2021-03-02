Draper Esprit VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

2 March 2021

Offer for Subscription Overallotment Facility

On 16 February 2021, Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) published a prospectus in connection with an offer for subscription in respect of new ordinary shares (the “Offer"), seeking to raise up to £5 million with an option to extend it via an over-allotment facility of up to an additional £15 million.

The board of the Company is pleased to report that the Offer has already raised in excess of £4 million and announces that they have exercised the option to utilise the over-allotment facility and extend the capacity of the Offer to £20 million.

In respect of the 2020/21 tax year, the Offer will close at 10:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021 and, in respect of the 2021/22 Tax Year, it will close at 4:00 p.m. on 31 July 2021 (unless extended or fully subscribed earlier).