ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 2 MARCH 2021 at 9.00 EET



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ahomäki, Satu

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210226103215_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,553 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6,553 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR

