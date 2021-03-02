Gurugram, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- • Launch of Smart Health ID (patient administration cloud service) during 2018–20 under Thailand 4.0 increased digital penetration among manufacturers & distributors



• Access to patients’ data to manage future demand of healthcare services and medical devices under Thailand 4.0.



• Expenditure on elderly population welfare in Thailand is anticipated to reach USD 148.5 Mn by 2021 with a double digit CAGR of 10.5% during 2016-2021.



• Hospital groups such as Bangkok, Bumrungrad, Kasemred have planned to open more hospital units to cater to increasing hospital demand for specialized areas such as Cardiovascular.



Road Map of Healthcare Industry under Thailand 4.0: Thailand Ministry of Public Health created a roadmap in making Thailand, the medical hub of ASEAN by 2025. The focus area for the first five years of the implementation (2017-2021) is majorly to promote health tourism and effective production of generic drugs. However, the focus will primarily shift to the usage of standardized medical robots & automated diagnostic devices especially to treat heart related diseases and targeted therapies.

Increasing Ageing Population: Demand for healthcare services is expected to grow as older population in Thailand is expected to increase from ~20% in 2019 to ~36% by 2050. Ageing population boom puts pressure on government to plan for facilitating the change by improving medical facilities in the hospitals. Treatment & care for chronic diseases will be among the primary focus for maintaining the health of elder citizens in the country.



Growth in Hospital Industry: Private Hospital industry is anticipated to grow at 10%-13% growth rate during 2020-2022, wherein large hospital groups with a large network will have advantages in both cost & personnel. Number of Hospitals on the other hand is anticipated to cross 1500 by 2022. Higher number of hospitals with increased personnel would ensure more number of healthcare tests to be conducted in the country.



Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market Outlook to 2025 – Blood Gas Analyzer: By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer), By Product (Device and Reagent), By Region”, by Ken Research suggested that the Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Market in Thailand is expected to grow in the near future due to new hospitals opening in the country, expansion of existing hospitals, Rising Ageing Population, Per Capita Health Expenditure, booming Medical Tourism industry, and increasing Government spending over the years.

The Blood Gas Analyzer market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 6.6% and Cardiac Biomarker to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of number of devices installed respectively during the forecast period 2020P-2025F.



Key Segments Covered

Blood Gas Analyzer Market:

• By Type of Device (Number of Devices Installed)

Medium to High Workload Device

Single Test Analyzer Device

• By Type of Product (Revenue)

Reagents

Device

• By Region(Number of Devices Installed)

Bangkok

Central Region

Northern Region

North Eastern Region

Southern Region

Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market:

• By Type of Product (Number of Devices Installed)

Reagent

Device

• By Type of Device(Number of Devices Installed)

Semi-Automated Small Portable System

Fully-Automated High-End System

• By Type of Cardiac Biomarker (Revenue)

Troponin

CKMB

NTproBNP

D-Dimer

Others

Companies Covered

Major Manufacturing Brands:

• Nova Biomedical

• Radiometer

• Techno Medica

• Roche Diagnostics

• Abbott

• Siemens

• Wondfo

• Osang Healthcare

• i-Sens

• Opti Medical

• Werfen

• Biomerieux

• Sysmex

• LSI Medience

• Quidel

• GP Getein

Distributors:

• MP Group

• NHealth

• Connect Diagnostics

• AEC Healthcare

• SE Supply Group

• Transmedic

• PCN Healthcare

• Meditop

• MSS

Key Target Audience

• Blood Gas Analyzer Manufacturers, Importers, and Distributors

• Cardiac Biomarker Manufacturers, Importers and Distributors

• Government and Regulatory Bodies

• Heart Hospitals & Research Institutions

• Medical Device Consultant Firms

• Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

• Historical Period: 2014-2020

• Forecast Period:2021-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Overview of Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Value Chain Analysis

• Thailand Blood Gas Analyzers& Cardiac Biomarker Market Size

• Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Ecosystem

• Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Segmentation

• Government Role and Regulation in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• Trends and Developments in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• Issues and Challenges in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• Competitive Landscape in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• Market Share of Blood Gas & Cardiac Biomarker Players in Thailand basis Number of Devices Installed

• Strength and Weakness of Major Players in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• End-User Perception in Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• SWOT Analysis Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market

• Thailand Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker Analyzer Market Future Projections, 2020P-2025F

• Analysts’ Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market Outlook to 2025 – Blood Gas Analyzer: By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer), By Product (Device and Reagent), By Region

Related Reports

India Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker POC Analyzer Market Outlook to FY’2025-By Product (Device and Reagent), By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer Device), By Region (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) and By End User (Hospital, Clinics and Small Health Setup and Diagnostic Labs)

India POCT Market Outlook to 2023 - By Major Devices (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring, Anticoagulant Management, Cholesterol Testing Kits and Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Consumers/ Individuals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Healthcare and Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributors and Direct Sales), By Consumables and Instruments and By Region

Europe POCT Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - by Geography (Western Europe & Eastern Europe), by Product (Blood Glucose POCT, Infectious POCT, Cardiac POCT, Rapid Coagulation POCT, Blood Gas & Electrolytes POCT, Hematology POCT, Pregnancy POCT, Urinalysis POCT, Cholesterol POCT, Fecal Occult POCT, Hb1Ac POCT & Drugs of Abuse POCT), by Customer Segments (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Labs & Primary Care Units and Homecare & Patients)

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us: Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249