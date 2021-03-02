Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 2 March 2021



In the period from 25 February 2021 until 1 March 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.61 per share for a total amount of €540,259.



These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 400,000 of own shares, which was announced on 25 February 2021. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 25,000.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback .

