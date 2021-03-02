On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisitionNumber of shares% of total sharesAverage price (€)Highest price (€)Lowest price (€)
22/02/202150,0000.020%47.5747.9147.10
23/02/202170,0000.028%47.5848.1946.62
24/02/202160,0000.024%48.4949.0047.52
25/02/202140,0000.016%48.7849.0048.31
26/02/202150,0000.020%48.5048.7247.87
Total for the week270,0000.110%48.1349.0046.62
Total in 2021400,0000.162%47.7749.0046.62

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene              +32 2 227 72 21                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe                   +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck                 +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com