On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.
|Date of acquisition
|Number of shares
|% of total shares
|Average price (€)
|Highest price (€)
|Lowest price (€)
|22/02/2021
|50,000
|0.020%
|47.57
|47.91
|47.10
|23/02/2021
|70,000
|0.028%
|47.58
|48.19
|46.62
|24/02/2021
|60,000
|0.024%
|48.49
|49.00
|47.52
|25/02/2021
|40,000
|0.016%
|48.78
|49.00
|48.31
|26/02/2021
|50,000
|0.020%
|48.50
|48.72
|47.87
|Total for the week
|270,000
|0.110%
|48.13
|49.00
|46.62
|Total in 2021
|400,000
|0.162%
|47.77
|49.00
|46.62
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 72 21 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com
Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com
Umicore
Brussels, BELGIUM