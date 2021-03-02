On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 22/02/2021 50,000 0.020% 47.57 47.91 47.10 23/02/2021 70,000 0.028% 47.58 48.19 46.62 24/02/2021 60,000 0.024% 48.49 49.00 47.52 25/02/2021 40,000 0.016% 48.78 49.00 48.31 26/02/2021 50,000 0.020% 48.50 48.72 47.87 Total for the week 270,000 0.110% 48.13 49.00 46.62 Total in 2021 400,000 0.162% 47.77 49.00 46.62

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here .





