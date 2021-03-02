On 31 December 2020, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS published a stock exchange announcement announcing the conclusion of an agreement by which the subsidiary VIKING SECURITY AS acquires the business, the assets and agreements related to the provision of security services belonging to P.DUSSMANN EESTI OÜ in Estonia.

Yesterday, 1 March 2021, the above transaction was completed and the assets and agreements related to the provision of security services belonging to P. DUSSMANN EESTI Osaühing were transferred to VIKING SECURITY AS in their entirety and unchanged.



Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel +372 731 5000