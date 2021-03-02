The majority shareholder of Arco Vara AS („Arco Vara“) OÜ Alarmo Kapital notified stock exchange on 2 March 2021 of a mandatory takeover bid for purchasing all Arco Vara shares. The purchase price is 1,30 euros per share. Arco Vara has issued a total of 8 998 367 registered ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0,70 euros. As at making the takeover bid, OÜ Alarmo held 4 664 242 Arco Vara shares, which totalled approximately 51,8343% of Arco Vara shares and of the total votes represented by the corresponding shares. Additionally, OÜ Alarmo Kapital has subscribed for, but not issued 390 000 Arco Vara shares (the increase of the share capital is pending with the commercial register). When the increase of the share capital is registered, the holding of Alarmo Kapital OÜ will be approximately 53,83% of the share capital.

The period for accepting the Bid commences on 2 March 2021 at 10:00 and ends at 31 March 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian time). Payment of the purchase price and transfer of Arco Vara shares shall take place on 7 April 2021. The specific conditions of the takeover bid are submitted in the takeover bid prospectus and the notice of takeover bid.





