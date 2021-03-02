GRENOBLE, France, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces a new technology and industrial collaboration with Yumain (Dijon, France), a leading AI vision solution provider serving a broad range of industrial applications. Together, the companies will develop cutting-edge bio-inspired vision solutions that can enable innovation in industrial applications.



The recent emergence of AI for industry has rapidly demonstrated its benefits over traditional rule-based methods which have been proven to be unsuitable for applications with high variability e.g. the inspection of complex surfaces with irregularities (brushed aluminum, wood etc.). Yet to be harnessed to its full potential and for AI to be adopted globally, it must be easily setup and trained, optimized by users within minutes (without any AI expertise), provide reliable results, be flexible in application, secure, and low power. By joining forces, Teledyne e2v and Yumain plan to develop significant breakthrough innovations to address these challenges, make AI technology more accessible, and advance it to the next level.

Vincent Hector, Vice President of Market Development at Teledyne e2v, says, “We’re very excited to be collaborating with Yumain on this innovative project. Our image sensor capability coupled with their tailored AI expertise will allow us to develop AI-based vision solutions which will be easily accessible for industrial customers and bring real benefits to their applications.”

Marc Benoit, Managing Director of Yumain, commented, “Edge AI, as we know it today, consists of an optimization of machine learning models and computation inherited from the cloud. We have 10 years of experience in this field, which has shown us that alternative implementations of AI could be more suitable and scalable for the constraints of factory and production lines. Teledyne e2v’s image sensor design and production expertise are paramount to bringing these novel ideas to reality. This initiative is a key milestone for us and one that emphasizes our potential to investors.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com | + 44 (0)1245 453607

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com

Yumain, is a private company based in Dijon, France. Founded in 2011 by an experienced management and academic team, they design and manufacture intelligent vision systems and cameras for Industry 4.0. By leveraging a background in Artificial Intelligence and software and hardware design they serve international clients by focusing on predictive maintenance, quality control, industrial robots and risk prevention. Their approach is based on a unique analysis and real-time decision making process which is made directly from an image. This is acknowledged as a key achievement by their customers and has also received multiple awards from their peers. For more information, visit www.yumain.fr/en/home