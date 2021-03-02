FY20 Results Conference Call to take place on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at 3pm CET

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 2 March 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results for the full year 2020 on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at 7am CET.

Conference Call Information

In addition to the press release, Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer, and Soumya Chandramouli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast, conducted in English, to present the full year results, followed by a Q&A session.

This conference call will be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at 3pm CET / 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT and can be accessed online at:

http://arkadinemea-events.adobeconnect.com/iba250321/event/registration.html If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please dial (PIN code 24698548#):

Belgium: +32 2 403 58 16

UK: +44 20 71 94 37 59

NL: +31 207 09 51 19

LU: +352 2 730 01 63

US: +1 64 67 22 49 16

FR: +33 1 72 72 74 03

The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on:

https://iba-worldwide.com/content/iba-full-year-2020-results-web-conference shortly before the call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has the largest number of installed proton therapy systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Corporate Communication

+32 10 47 58 90

communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lizzie Seeley

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com

