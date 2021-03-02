Bid date, 2021-03-02
Auction date2021-03-02
Settlement date2021-03-03
Maturity Date2021-03-10
Nominal amount380 billion SEK
Interest rate, %0.00
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume380 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term962 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment582 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-03-02