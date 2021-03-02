SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      2 March 2021  10.30 A.M.

Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kristoffer Asklöv

Position: Other senior manager


Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210301185930_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 861 Unit price: 7.42 EUR

(2): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.42 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.42 EUR

(4): Volume: 560 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 581 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 635 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 5,220 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 8,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.40248 EUR


SCANFIL PLC


Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com