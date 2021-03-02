SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2 March 2021 10.30 A.M.
Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kristoffer Asklöv
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210301185930_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 861 Unit price: 7.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.42 EUR
(4): Volume: 560 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 581 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 635 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(8): Volume: 5,220 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 8,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.40248 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
