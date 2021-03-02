Finanstilsynet

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

March 2, 2021





Vestjysk Bank A/S is exploring the possibility to issue Senior Non-Preferred.

As part of the ongoing process to optimise its capital structure, Vestjysk Bank A/S has decided to explore the possibility to issue Senior Non-Preferred.

The planned issuance of Senior Non-Preferred is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2021.



Nykredit Bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.

Please direct potential inquires to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on telephone +45 9663 2104.





Vestjysk Bank A/S

Jan Ulsø Madsen

Cheif Executive Officer

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5 7620

Lemvig

Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR-no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk