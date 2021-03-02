Finanstilsynet
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
March 2, 2021
Vestjysk Bank A/S is exploring the possibility to issue Senior Non-Preferred.
As part of the ongoing process to optimise its capital structure, Vestjysk Bank A/S has decided to explore the possibility to issue Senior Non-Preferred.
The planned issuance of Senior Non-Preferred is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2021.
Nykredit Bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.
Please direct potential inquires to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on telephone +45 9663 2104.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
Cheif Executive Officer
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5 7620
Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR-no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
