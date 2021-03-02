HONG KONG, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-headquartered, growth-oriented private equity investment group with holdings that include EV Cargo, a leading global logistics-technology company and the largest private logistics company in the UK, has announced two senior appointments, Gary Edwards and Rupert Myer.



Gary Edwards has joined EmergeVest as a Managing Director based in London. Gary will participate in all aspects of EmergeVest’s investment and business activities. In addition to joining the EmergeVest global investment committee, he will also join the board of EV Cargo.

In a separate appointment, Rupert Myer has joined EmergeVest as a Senior Advisor and will also join the board of EV Cargo.

Prior to joining EmergeVest, Gary spent 14 years with Investec as Head of Growth Acquisition Finance, founding the businesses in UK, South Africa and Australia, as well as serving as UK Managing Director for Templewater Private Equity, an Investec partnership. Before joining Investec, he was with GE Capital Commercial Finance Europe for over 10 years, creating a multi-billion dollar lending business through organic growth and acquisitions in 11 European countries.

Rupert is Chairman of Amcil Limited and a Director of Myer Family Investments Pty Ltd, Mutual Trust Pty Ltd and eCargo Holdings Limited. He serves as President of The Myer Foundation and Chairman of the Yulgilbar Group. He has served as Chairman of the National Gallery of Australia and the Australia Council for the Arts, both being Australian Government appointments, and was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2015.

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chair & CEO of EmergeVest, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Gary and Rupert to EmergeVest and EV Cargo. Gary has been an important external stakeholder to EmergeVest since our founding in 2013. While at Investec, he played a critical role in supporting EmergeVest in the creation of EV Cargo. We believe EmergeVest will benefit from his extensive experience as an operator in financial services and an established capital allocator across risk profiles.

“We have known Rupert for more than 10 years and are pleased he has joined us. We believe EmergeVest will benefit from his global experience across industries and investment classes.

“We believe Gary and Rupert will make significant contributions to EV Cargo as we continue to embed world-class corporate governance, explore a range of technology-enabled financial opportunities and evolve our risk management practices.”

Gary Edwards, Managing Director of EmergeVest, said: “I am delighted to be joining EmergeVest and EV Cargo. I have worked with Heath since the earliest days of EmergeVest when I was at Investec, and am proud of the role I have played in the growth of EmergeVest. I am now very glad to be taking the next step and joining the firm and the board of EV Cargo, which is an extremely exciting business.”

Rupert Myer, Senior Advisor, EmergeVest, said: “I have known Heath for more than a decade and am very much looking forward to my roles at both EmergeVest and EV Cargo. EmergeVest has built a major global logistics-technology business in EV Cargo and I am excited to be part of its future.”

With more than $500 million in assets under management, EmergeVest’s current portfolio includes businesses that generate more than $1 billion of revenue annually, employing 10,000 colleagues across the globe. EmergeVest focuses on growth investments at the intersection of logistics, technology and financial services.

Notes for editors

About EmergeVest:

Formed in 2013, EmergeVest is a global investment firm that seeks to build great businesses, provide innovative capital solutions and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders. With $500 million in assets under management and working in partnership with excellent management teams, EmergeVest invests across the capital structure at the intersection of supply chain, technology and financial services. EmergeVest provides ambitious management teams and founders with access to global institutional capital and expertise through a personal relationship with its team. EmergeVest is passionate about responsible investment in the secure and sustainable movement of goods, data and funds across the globe.

Acting as founders and hands-on operators, EmergeVest created EV Cargo in 2018, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth. Now a global leader, EV Cargo is driving the transformation of logistics into a technology industry, underpinned by its values of growth, innovation and sustainability.