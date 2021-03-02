Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Lasers Market by Type, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Semiconductor Lasers Market size is estimated to be USD 7.12 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2030.

Semiconductor lasers are advanced and efficient as compared to the conventional lasers as they use active semiconductor materials for light amplification. These lasers are small in size, require less power and are much more efficient than conventional lasers, which make them the smarter choice in the manufacturing of laser-based system. Moreover, semiconductor lasers cost less than conventional lasers. In telecommunication industry, semiconductor lasers are mostly used in fiber optic cables to enable fast and efficient communication.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The increasing adoption of fiber optic lasers in the telecommunication industry and the rising preference of semiconductor lasers as compared to other light sources are driving the semiconductor lasers market globally. Also, the increasing use of 3D printing in the architectural and healthcare sector is likely to augment the demand and popularity of semiconductor lasers.

Furthermore, factors such as compact size, low cost, and long life are expected to contribute to the growth semiconductors lasers during the forecast period. However, low packing tolerance, delicate design and low reliability are expected to inhibit the growth of semiconductor lasers market in the near future. On the other hand, increase in research and development activities coupled with increased demand of data storage is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis



North America held the lion share of the market and is anticipated to continue holding the major market share throughout the forecast period. The initiatives taken by the U.S. Federal Government, in association with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), endorses and encourages the usage of 3D printers particularly in the healthcare sector with specific mandatory directives, which is expected to drive the market in North America.



Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth with substantial increase in market share owing to the rise in adoption of advanced technology, wide application of semiconductor lasers, and increased demand of effective and efficient system in its expanding manufacturing industry.

There have been various developments taking place in the semiconductor lasers market in the past and will also take place in the future, which will further contribute towards the market growth.



