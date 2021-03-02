Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The all-wheel drive e-bikes market is poised to grow by $699.80 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the traffic snarls increasing on-road time for commuters and aftermarket availability of upgrade kits. In addition, rising environmental concerns and government policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The all-wheel drive e-bikes market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.
The all-wheel drive e-bikes market is segmented as below:
By Technology
By Geographical Landscapes
This study identifies the environmental concerns, government policies promoting AWD e-bikes indirectly as one of the prime reasons driving the all-wheel drive e-bikes market growth during the next few years.
The report on all-wheel drive e-bikes market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading all-wheel drive e-bikes market vendors that include BestEBicycles, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Christini Technologies Inc., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, E-Cells Inc., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Rambo Bikes. Also, the all-wheel drive e-bikes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
